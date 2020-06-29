La PORTE — After a long break, TransPorte will once again provide rides for trips considered nonessential, according to Manager Beth West.
The transportation service began its essential-only rule following the governor’s “stay-at-home” order. Beginning Monday, July 6, TransPorte will take full requests, including house-to-house trips. West said they will also resume charging their normal ride rates.
