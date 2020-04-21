MICHIGAN CITY — Deputy Warden Jason Nowatzke has announced the appointment of Charles Wilson to Correctional Training Officer at the Indiana State Prison.
Wilson began his career at the Indiana Department of Correction December of 2008 as a medical assistant. In August 2009 he transitioned to a correctional officer. He has been an active member of E-Squad for over a decade. He became a Field Training Officer in 2011. In 2012 he was promoted to Sergeant and Lieutenant in 2016.
