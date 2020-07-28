UNION MILLS — A box trailer reportedly stolen from a storage facility in Valparaiso was later found overturned on the side of a roadway in Union Mills on Sunday.
According to a report from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the area of CR-600W and U.S. 6 at 8:58 a.m. after a trailer was spotted lying on its side in the shoulder of the roadway.
