Trailer carrying wood catches fire on U.S. 421

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New La Porte restaurant serving up sandwiches, second chances
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in La Porte County
- 90-year-old Michigan City resident charged with child molesting
- La Porte: Small town becomes part of something big
- Wanted man spits on deputies, requires multiple tasings and several officers to be arrested
- LP Jaycees to hold Virtual 4th of July celebration
- Franciscan, Beacon preparing to open new hospital in La Porte
- City officials considering action against downtown apartment complex
- Craigslist scam discovered in Michigan City
- Theaters, bars and museums can open on Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest Local News
- City condemns Maple Avenue property
- La Lumiere School will resume in-person classes in August
- Remember When
- Area blood drives announced
- La Porte County Public Library Events
- Franciscan gets telehealth award
- Area Briefs
- Indiana reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend as more places reopen
- Franciscan, Beacon preparing to open new hospital in La Porte
- Police: Felon arrested with firearm after going nearly 100 mph on U.S. 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.