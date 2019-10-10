SPRINGFIELD TWP. – A traffic stop in unincorporated Springfield Township last week led to the arrest of a Michigan City man on drug charges, and a Chesterton woman on outstanding warrants,
The driver, Patrick M. Myhand, 32, of Michigan City, remains in the La Porte County Jail facing a felony charge of dealing in methamphetamine; and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction of possession of paraphernalia, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
A passenger in the vehicle, 28-year-old Amelia Mary McCullough of Chesterton, was turned over to authorities in St. Joseph County, where she was wanted on warrants charging felony counts of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, according to Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
On Oct. 2, Deputy David Francis was driving eastbound along U.S. 20 near CR-400N when he saw a white Nissan traveling in the passing lane in front of him commit a traffic infraction, Allen said. The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5800 block of North CR-450W in rural Springfield Township.
Deputy Michael Sweet and Sgt. L. Scott Boswell arrived to assist with the traffic stop and found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Allen said.
Myhand was arrested at the scene, and McCullough was also arrested when an ID check showed the outstanding warrants, he said.
Myhand remains in the La Porte County Jail on a $50,005 cash-only bond. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22, and an omnibus hearing for Dec. 5, both in La Porte Superior Court 1, according to court records.
In May 2019, Myhand pleaded guilty in La Porte County to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 104 days in jail. And in June 2019, he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in St. Joseph County, and was placed on 18 months' probation, according to court records.
McCullough is being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail, and is scheduled to appear Oct. 14 in St. Joseph Superior Court 1, according to court records.
She is also scheduled to appear in La Porte Superior Court 4 on Oct. 28 on outstanding charges of possession of a syringe and providing a false identity statement, according to court records.
—From staff reports
