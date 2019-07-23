Traffic stop leads to heroin bust

La PORTE – A Union Mills man was arrested on a drug charge after a police K9 alerted deputies to the presence of heroin in a car following a traffic stop Friday just east of La Porte, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
Billy C. Smith II, 40, faces a felony charge of possession of heroin and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a syringe, according to the sheriff's office. He remained in the La Porte County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
About 4:45 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy was westbound in the 4000 east block of Ind. 2, when a black BMW ahead of the patrol vehicle moved from the passing lane to the driving lane, signaling after it had already crossed the center line. In the 1000 east block of Ind. 2, the deputy got behind the car and pulled it over, according to a police report.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, told the officer they were returning from Osceola. However, when the officer interviewed the passenger, later identified as Smith, he said they were returning from a job site in Michigan. Smith "appeared very nervous and was visibly breathing heavily" and "would not make eye contact and stared straight ahead," the officer wrote in the report.
The driver said his license was suspended, but he had a conditional license, but had to find it. While he was looking and a La Porte City officer watched, the deputy got his K-9 partner Bosco from the patrol vehicle and conducted a free air sniff of the BMW, the report said.
"Bosco gave a positive alert at the driver-side rear door to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle," the report said. Both men got out of the car and were cuffed as officers searched the vehicle. Asked if there was anything illegal inside, the driver said "nothing that I know of, I don't have anything"; and Smith just said "no."
But under the passenger side front seat, where Smith was sitting, officers found a black fanny pack. They asked Smith if there was anything illegal inside and he said yes, "a little heroin," the officer wrote in the report.
Inside the pack were four capped syringes, the bottom of a pop can with scorch marks on the bottom, and an Altoids can with a plastic bag containing a gray rock-like substance, the report said. Smith admitted he used the syringes "to shoot up heroin," according to the report.
The driver was released with a warning for failure to signal his lane change, while Smith was taken to the jail. The substance in the bag tested positive for 1.3 grams of heroin, and Smith was charged with felony possession of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of a syringe, according to the sheriff's office.
Smith is being held without bond and an initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in La Porte Circuit Court, according to the sheriff's department. Court records show he has several past arrests on drug charges, including dealing cocaine and possession of marijuana.
—From staff reports
