TOYS FOR TOTS DRIVE KICKOFF

Submitted photo / Michiana Marine Detachment 1348Michiana Marine Detachment 1348 will conducts the 5th annual kick-off fundraising event for the 2019 La Porte County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday at Knucklehead’s Sports Bar & Grill at 204 W. Barker Ave. in Michigan City. The event will last from noon to 6 p.m., and admission is $5 per person or a new, unwrapped toy. Music starts at 12:30 p.m. with Jeff Robinson, followed by Johnny V at 2 p.m. and Bill Russell at 3:30 p.m. There will be raffles for meats and other prizes, and a 50-50 drawing will be held. 

