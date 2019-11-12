Toys For Tots collected at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home Essling Chapel

La PORTE — Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home Essling Chapel has announced that they are a Toys For Tots collection site.
The public is invited to drop off new toys at their office from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The funeral home is located at 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte. The last drop off date is Dec. 16.
The objectives of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation are to help less fortunate children throughout La Porte County and the United States experience the joy of Christmas.
"On a personal note, my grandmother was a Gold Star Mother. My uncle and namesake, Sgt. Frank Keszei was killed during World War II. I can't imagine how hard it was for my grandmother to have lost a son in the war, and have several other young children at home,” said Frank L. Keszei. “Toys For Tots would have been such a great program for her to have. Let's honor all the less fortunate and make Christmas special for the children. A special thank you to our Marines!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.