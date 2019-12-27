Tourism key contributor to local economy

MICHIGAN CITY — The tourism and travel industry contributed nearly $713 million to La Porte County’s economy in 2018, with direct expenditures by tourists accounting for $544.9 million of that total – an annual increase of 1.9 percent since 2016.
Those are the results of a report recently released by the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The purpose of the study was to quantify the magnitude of the economic impact of the La Porte County tourism and travel industry and to show any changes since 2016, according to Jack Arnett, executive director of the LCCVB.
The tourism industry generated more than $204.5 million in tax revenues to government – $82.9 million to the state, $42.4 million locally and $79.1 million to the federal government, the report showed. Tax revenue in 2016 was $198.7 million.
“Tourism is a key contributor to our economy, not only on a national level, but also right here in La Porte County” Arnett said. “Tourism also means business in our community, since 6,351 jobs in our county are directly supported by the industry.”
The tourism-generated jobs provided $125.8 million in wages to La Porte County workers in 2018, compared to $118.8 million in 2016.
Expenditures by category showed that attractions, shopping, food and beverage purchases accounted for more than eight out of every $10 spent, so expenditures by industry sector reflected the importance of attractions and lodging to the local tourism industry, according to Arnett.
One surprising fact, he added, is that local marinas are a key component of the attraction sector because they make a significant economic contribution to the county.
In addition, tourism also brings employment opportunities, enhances the economy of the region, and creates revenue for the local government, Arnett said.
“We are very pleased with the results of this report,” he said. “With the naming of the Dunes Park to the National Registry, we see the region and specifically La Porte County continuing down this path at an even higher rate for years to come.”
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.