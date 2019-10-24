MICHIGAN CITY — All three chiefs at the Michigan City Police Department have resigned from their posts after the mayor ordered the MCPD to discontinue working with the La Porte County Drug Task Force – a directive he later apologized for.
“Regrettably, for the first time in my law enforcement career, I am unable to serve both my mayor on the one hand, and on the other, the people of Michigan City and my brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” outgoing Police Chief Mark Swistek writes in his resignation letter, dated Oct. 22.
“I am therefore forced to choose who I will continue to serve. Without hesitation, I choose the latter.”
Swistek addresses Mayor Ron Meer directly at one point in his letter: “Your directive to me this evening to withdraw all cooperation and participation in the La Porte County Drug Task Force and to reassign the officers who are currently attached to the Task Force places the Michigan City community at unacceptable risk. I am simply unable to reconcile my oath of office with your directive…”
The mayor’s “directive” came on the heels of the arrest of his 33-year-old stepson, Adam Bray, who was picked up by the Drug Task Force during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. Bray remains in the La Porte County Jail, charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and resisting law enforcement.
“I do not know whether your decision is related to your stepson’s recent arrest by the Task Force,” Swistek writes. “But I do know that your decision is not in the interest of public safety, that it places the people of this great community in harm’s way, without any drug enforcement, Michigan City will be less safe to live and a more dangerous place for law enforcement to work.”
Swistek tendered his resignation Wednesday to the mayor and to Michael Palmer, president of the Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission; but they declined to accept it, asking him to “sleep on it” and return Thursday with Asst. Chief Kevin Urbanczyk and Chief of Services Royce Williams to discuss the matter.
After the mayor met with all three chiefs for several hours at City Hall on Thursday, Urbanczyk and Williams also officially tendered their resignations.
“I appreciate Mayor Ron Meer’s apology and his sincerity towards me,” Swistek said on Thursday. “I respect and appreciate the opportunities that he has afforded me and I wish him the very best.”
All three chiefs will remain in their positions until they can be replaced, which Swistek anticipates will occur within the next few days. From there, they will return to their former ranks within the MCPD.
Shortly after his meeting with the chiefs, Meer released a statement saying he had “regrettably” accepted their resignations.
“The Mayor acknowledges he and his family have been under extreme stress and criticism since the recent arrest of his stepson,” Meer writes. “… This morning, I apologized for my choice of words to the Chief during a private heated discussion, and I apologize to the members of the Michigan City Police Department, especially to the detectives currently assigned to the Drug Task Force.
“I did not mean what I said to Chief Swistek and I had no intention of reassigning any officers on the La Porte County Drug Task Force or withdrawing the cooperation and participation of the Michigan City Police Department on said task force.”
Meer declined to be interviewed, referring to his written statement, where he says he remains “committed to the health and safety of the public,” and maintains respect for the members of the MCPD and Fraternal Order of Police. He said the three chiefs had agreed to stay on until their positions are filled so there will be “no gap in protection.”
Swistek talked Thursday about a 2014 news article his friend found in his personal effects as they were cleaning out his office Wednesday.
At the time, the chief said: “I would like to stay here as long as I can and as long as I can contribute. I know I won’t be here forever, but when I do walk out of this office, I will walk out with my head held high, and will know that I helped ensure this city remains the great city it is. The people I have surrounded myself with are the best you could ask for. I couldn’t be more proud of the department we have – a very talented group. The people I’m working side by side with know what I want to be accomplished and they go out and execute.”
The chief was emotional as he read his old quote aloud.
“I said it five years ago, and it remains true today,” he said. “The reason I did what I did is out of respect for all the men and women of the department. I’ve put my heart and soul into them and that job and the Michigan City community.”
Meer in his statement said he met with FOP leadership Thursday and assured them of his “continued commitment” to the organization. He said he will be meeting with the president of the Police Merit Commission and others in his administration to “secure successors” for the three chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.