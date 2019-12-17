MICHIGAN CITY – As volunteers prepared to spread out across Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday morning, Keith Harris urged them not to do so silently.
"It's said that everyone dies twice," the director of Remembering Our Veterans told the crowd of over 100 volunteers who gathered for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
"The first is when they physically die and the second is when their name is no longer spoken," Harris said. "When you place these wreaths today, take the time to say the names out loud, to keep their memory alive and to thank them."
Remembering Our Veterans, a countywide group, conducted the wreath ceremony in the chilly cemetery as a way to honor local veterans by placing holiday wreaths on their graves.
"Our goal is to remember, honor and teach," Harris said. "Lying here before us are the men and women who gave their lives so we can live with freedom and without fear."
Harris said Americans enjoy many freedoms thanks to the sacrifices of veterans.
"We have the right to succeed and the right to fail," he said. "The United States was founded on the principles of freedom, equality and justice. We shall not forget you veterans who fought for the innocent and the repressed – you answered that call."
He told the volunteers: "We are here in a united front of gratitude and respect, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom; to teach the children that freedom is not free."
Local veterans placed seven memorial wreaths in the World War II Circle to honor all veterans of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine, along with POW/MIAs.
Volunteers – young and old, including many veterans and family members – then began placing wreaths to honor those buried in Greenwood, first in the WWI, WWII and Veterans of All Wars circles, as well as the GAR area.
They also honored grave-specific requests from sponsors at Greenwood, St. Stanislaus and Swan Lake cemeteries.
As they placed the wreaths, read the names and saluted at each grave, many volunteers could be heard telling their children about the service provided by members of their own families.
In its fifth year, the event led to 855 wreaths being placed on Saturday. Harris said the ceremony has grown every year, with 75 wreaths placed the first year, and about 700 last year.
"There are over 2,100 similar events going on nationwide," he said. "And at Arlington National Cemetery, more than 30,000 wreaths will be placed..."
Harris thanked the volunteers, along with members of the Michigan CIty Fire Department, who not only raised a huge flag over the cemetery entrance prior to the ceremony, but provided a place to store the wreaths when they arrived early, and provided "a lot of the labor," he said.
His last words to the volunteers: "We are not here to decorate graves. We are here to remember, not the deaths but the lives of those who served, and their families."
