'Tis the season for Social Security scams'

La PORTE COUNTY — Various scams aimed at those most likely to receive Social Security benefits have the local Social Security Administration office working hard to get out in front of them.
A popular current scam is one in which Social Security’s national customer service number – 800-772-1213 – appears to be calling. The caller claims to be from Social Security or another agency where the recipient’s personal information, such as their Social Security number, is missing from a file.
Often, the caller claims the information is needed to increase benefit payments, or threatens to discontinue benefits or “deactivate” or “delete” a Social Security number if the personal information is not provided.
“These calls are not from Social Security,” said Nicole Joseph, the local public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration.
Joseph said that although Social Security does occasionally make calls for customer service purposes, especially when one has pending business with the office, it is rare that such calls require one to verify personal information.
And even in those instances, she said, “Social Security employees will never threaten you or promise a Social Security benefit approval or increase in exchange for information. In those cases, the call is fraudulent, and you should just hang up.”
False Social Security and Medicare advertisements have also become prevalent online, Joseph said; but it is illegal for individuals or non-government businesses to use words or emblems that might mislead people to believe they’re in contact with a government agency.
“Their advertising can’t claim they represent, are somehow affiliated with, or are endorsed or approved by Social Security or the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,” Joseph said. “People are often misled by advertisers who use the terms ‘Social Security’ or ‘Medicare.’ Often, these companies offer Social Security services for a fee, even though Social Security offers the same services free.”
Those services may include correcting a Social Security card to reflect a married name, replacing a lost card, providing a Social Security statement, or creating a number for a child.
Joseph cautions against providing personal information such as Social Security or bank account numbers to any stranger over the phone or Internet, especially when a call was unsolicited. She recommends hanging up and calling the official number for the agency the caller claims to represent to verify whether a call is legitimate.
And for any scam calls received, Joseph said recipients should report them to the Office of the Inspector General at (800) 269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report. A shareable “SSA Phone Scam Alert” video is available at bit.ly/2VKJ8SG.
For misleading online or print ads, Joseph said the complete ad and envelope, if applicable, should be mailed to Office of the Inspector General Fraud Hotline, Social Security Administration, P.O. Box 17768, Baltimore, MD 21235.
For more information on combatting fraudulent advertisers, read “What You Need to Know About Misleading Advertising” at socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10005.pdf. Shareable anti-fraud information also is available at socialsecurity.gov/antifraudfacts and www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N96ORODZm8.
“Protecting your information is an important part of Social Security’s mission,” Joseph said. “You work hard and make a conscious effort to save and plan for retirement. Scammers try to stay a step ahead of us; but with an informed public and your help, we can stop these criminals before they cause serious financial damage.”
—From staff reports
Online Form To Report Scams
Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, and Gail Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration, announce the launch of a dedicated online form at oig.ssa.gov to receive reports from the public of Social Security-related scams. The scams skyrocketed over the past year to become the No. 1 type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission and SSA.
“We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans,” Saul said. “I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”
The agency and the OIG will use the new online form to capture data that will be analyzed for trends and commonalities, and to identify investigative leads, which could help identify criminal entities or individuals participating in or facilitating scams, Ennis said. “Ultimately, these efforts are expected to disrupt the scammers, help reduce this type of fraud, and reduce the number of victims.
