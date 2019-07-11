Thursday's La Porte County Fair Schedule

Thursday, July 11
Gates open at 8 a.m.
8 a.m. — 4-H Draft Horse: Intermediate Showmanship, Judging Class – all divisions (Draft Horse Arena)
8 a.m. — Open Class Dairy Judging
4-H Dairy Judging (Livestock Show Arena)
4-H Horse & Pony Judging (Horse & Pony Show Arena)
9-11 a.m. — Open Class Flowers Due (Div. 75 – 83) Community Building
9 a.m.-Noon — Enter and Arrange 4-H Flower Arrangement Exhibits at Community Building
4-H Horse & Pony Judging (Horse & Pony Show Arena)
10 a.m. — Antique Tractor Pull (Motor Sport Arena)
10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community, Small Projects & Conservation Buildings open
Noon — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
Noon — Open Class Flower Judging (Div. 75-83) – Community Building
4-H Flower Arrangement – Open Judging by Category
Noon-6 p.m. — Skerbeck Carnival Rides – Unlimited $20
Noon-9 p.m. — Pioneer Land Open
1 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
1 p.m. — Draft Horse: Team to Wagon, all divisions, 4-H Horse Hitch – Senior Division only (Draft Horse Arena)
1-7 p.m. — Creatures from Vegetables – Open, materials provided-Comm. Bldg.
1:30-3 p.m. — Billud Brothers (Entertainment Tent)
2 p.m. — Mini 4-H Pee Wee Dairy Show (or after 4-H Dairy Show)
3 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
3:30-5 p.m. — Thornberry Band (Entertainment Tent)
4 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
4-6 p.m. — Release of Non-Sale Sheep, Beef Breeding Stock & Dairy Feeder Steers (4-H members MUST have signed release form from each Superintendent!)
5 p.m. — Bossy Bingo – (Soil & Water)
5 p.m. — Kankakee Valley REMC High Voltage Demonstration (by Grandstand)
5 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
5 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
5:15-6:45 p.m. — Tommy Billups Band (Entertainment Tent)
6 p.m. — Supreme Champion Showman Contest – Livestock Show Arena
6 p.m. — Rabbit Races - Rabbit Barn
7 p.m. — Chris Lane with Jimmie Allen & Gabby Barnett (Gates open at 5:30 pm Grandstand)
7:30-10 p.m. — Resistance (Entertainment Tent)
8 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
8 p.m. — Set-up for 4-H Livestock Auction – All committee members
9 p.m. -12 a.m. — Release of Non-Sale Beef and Dairy Steers, Beef Breeding Stock, and Dairy Feeder Steers (4-H members MUST have signed release form from each Superintendent!)
