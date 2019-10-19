Thunder From Down Under to return to Blue Chip

MICHIGAN CITY — Australia’s Thunder From Down Under, the internationally famous male revue, takes the stage at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City for shows at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Stardust Event Center.
Tickets, for $35, $45, $55 and $80, are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Blue Chip Gift Box in the Blue Chip Casino pavilion. Guests must be 21 or older, with a valid state or government issued photo ID.
According to Blue Chip, Thunder From Down Under, called the “Perfect Girls’ Night Outback,” features chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm for a fun, interactive experience. The revue has done shows in more than 15 countries, reaching millions of fans. The “blokes” with the famous chiseled abs have been featured on numerous TV shows, including “The View,” “The Tyra Banks Show” and NBC’s “Today Show.” Thunder From Down Under has headlined in Las Vegas since 2001, breaking all attendance expectations, Blue Chip said.
Thunder From Down Under fans are invited to enter to win a V.I.P. weekend, which includes two front-row tickets, an overnight hotel stay and dinner for two at a Blue Chip venue ($100 value). Enter at bluechipcasino.com/10thunder until Oct. 10; the winner will be notified by email on Oct. 11.
For more information on entertainment at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, visit www.bluechipcasino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.