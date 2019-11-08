NEW CARLISLE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a threat directed at New Prairie Middle School.
According to the sheriff’s department, a New Prairie Middle School student received a text message from a number the student did not recognize on Thursday night. The text included a direct threat to the safety and security of the middle school.
By midday Friday, according to the sheriff’s department, the content of the text began to circulate among the students.
A school official was eventually made aware of the threat and as a result, the New Prairie United School Corp. administration opted to place the middle school on a “lockout”.
The sheriff’s department actively investigated the threat throughout the day Friday with additional law enforcement personnel, along with sheriff’s deputies, present in all the buildings within the school corporation.
A systemic dismissal at the middle school occurred as the investigation continued and by 4:15 p.m. all New Prairie Middle School students were either reunited with their parents/guardians or boarded a school corporation bus, according to the sheriff's department.
By late Friday afternoon, Deputy Bobby Greer and his explosives K-9 Argo swept and secured the middle school.
The threat investigation, according to the sheriff’s department is ongoing.
