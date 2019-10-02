La PORTE — The Dinwiddie Barn has been a part of Michael Ault's life as far back as he can remember.
The La Porte resident would see the giant red structure every time he visited his aunt Mary at the family farm on I Street.
Though she no longer used the property for farming — outside of raising horses, goats and chickens — she was quite proud of the nearly 170-year-old structure. Local schools would regularly organize field trips to her farm, where she would show groups of children around the 19th-century property.
When Mary died eight years ago, she passed the farm to Michael and his siblings, as she never had children. After taking possession of the aging property, the family faced a dilemma, Ault recalled.
"We had to decide whether to save [the barn] or not," he said. "It was deteriorating before our eyes."
Though Ault initially felt it best to tear down the structure, family members believed otherwise. After some contractors inspected the barn and informed him of its historical significance, he sided with the rest of the clan and agreed to preserve it.
Following several months of extensive remodeling, the family got the opportunity to showcase the updated structure to visitors throughout the region last weekend.
The Dinwiddie Barn was one of several La Porte County buildings on display during the sixth annual Indiana Barn Foundation Barn Tour, which took place Saturday.
Participants had the chance to check out six historic farm structures in La Porte County and Chesterton during the tour. They could also talk to the men and women who serve as stewards to these pieces of living history.
The Dinwiddie Barn, one of the first stops on the tour, has stood since the 1850s, according to Ault. John Dinwiddie, son of the property's first owner, David Dinwiddie, likely built the modified English-style barn around the time he married in 1855.
One of the few surviving "swing beam" barns in the Midwest, the Dinwiddie family initially used the barn for wheat threshing. They would add a cattle shed in 1900.
John O. Ault acquired the barn after acquiring the 60-acre Dinwiddie Farm in 1917. The family would convert the structure into a dairy barn and add a concrete stave silo.
Since January, Michael and his wife, Debbie, have worked with an Illinois-based construction company, Trillium Dell, to breathe new life into the structure. Workers have replaced the rotten timber beams inside, modernized the steel sheeting on the roof and, most recently, poured a new concrete floor.
"We take a lot of pride in it," Michael said, standing inside the renovated structure on Saturday. "We've put so much work into it. We're happy about the way it turned out."
Michael doesn't have any solid plans on how to reuse the barn, he said. His daughter, Julie Pitman, an art teacher with Michigan City Area Schools, has talked about hosting workshops in the historic structure, he said.
Visitors also had a chance to check out the Forrester Farm barn, located a few miles away on Forrester Road. The family of Irish immigrant James Forrester – who established the 3,000-acre farm in 1856 – built the English-style horse-and-carriage barn in 1917.
Current owners Mark Kurth and Shelby Moravec, who purchased the property in 2014, worked with Rolling Prairie's Homestead Construction to renovate the aging structure in 2016. The couple accomplished the job in time for the barn's 100th birthday and got the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places that same year.
They currently use the barn as a workshop for Kurth's hobby of restoring antique vehicles and motorcycles, Moravec said. They also like to host dinner parties inside, which never fails to charm guests, she said.
"We love this place," she said. "We just love it."
The La Porte County Farm Dairy Barn was another local landmark featured on the tour.
Built in 1915 as part of the La Porte County Poor Farm, the building has served as a local landmark for more than a century. The structure would eventually fall into disrepair, however, suffering from a hole-laden roof, weathered siding and multiple broken windows.
In response, a small group of concerned citizens formed "Friends of the Barn" in 2012 to save the historic barn. Steve Jensen – who was on-site Saturday showing off the barn to visitors – was among the founding members of the group.
"I always took places like this for granted as a kid," he said. "Seeing them begin to disappear or become dilapidated was a real wake-up call."
Jensen and the other members were able to convince the La Porte County Council to devote $14,000 for a new shingle roof for the structure. The Friends of the Barn would go on to raise an additional $20,000 for other repair work, including a fresh coat of red paint.
Today, only three of the original members are still involved with the county barn: Jensen, Bob Carpenter and Phyllis Marks.
Jensen had plenty of stories to share about the 104-year-old barn, including the basketball hoop located up in the hayloft. He said someone once told him he used to sneak inside the barn in the '70s to shoot hoops with his girlfriend.
Carpenter also showed people around the property, and, like Jensen, enjoyed sharing more about the structure.
"It's really important to our history," he said. "We're glad to see so many people came out to see it."
