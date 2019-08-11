Third Artisan Market will benefit Play for Jake

La PORTE — Local startup group The Collective will hosts its third Artisan Market on Aug. 17 and a portion of proceeds from this event will benefit the Play for Jake Foundation, which raises awareness for a rare heart disorder.
Arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia attacks the heart and cannot be diagnosed without proper screening and/or testing. Play for Jake founder Julie West-Schroeder lost her son, Jake, to this condition in 2013.
The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in La Porte. Admission is $5 for guests 13 and over.
More than 50 small, local businesses will be at the market selling “handcrafted, up-cycled and vintage merchandise, such as jewelry, bath and body care, gourmet food, vintage home decor and clothing,” according to Mandy Krickhahn, owner of The SpOiled Housewife and co-founder of The Collective.
“The Collective will be donating a portion of admission fees to the Play for Jake Foundation, and several artisan vendors will be donating a portion of their sales from the market event,” Krickham said.
In addition, she said. “Burn ‘Em Brewing of Michigan City will be donating all proceeds from the sale of a specialty beer they brewed exclusively for the market.”
Market guests are also welcome to bring monetary donations on the day of the event.
West-Schroeder and other representatives from the Play for Jake Foundation will also be in attendance with information on how to get involved in their organization, and will also be raising awareness of the importance of heart screening in middle and high school students.
“Their goal is to educate parents and youth about the dangers of undetected heart conditions and provide screening and protection programs at schools in Northwest Indiana,” Krickham said.
This market will be the third of five hosted by The Collective this year. Each will benefit a different local nonprofit and feature numerous small businesses in The Region. Information on upcoming markets can be found at facebook.com/thecollectivein.
“The Collective is a membership-based organization that empowers entrepreneurs through workshops and events, and helps them make connections with like-minded small business owners,” Krickham said.
More information can be found at thecollectivein.com or emailing mandy@thecollectivein.com.
— From staff reports
