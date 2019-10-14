1Thing to end domestic violence

MICHIGAN CITY — Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but can be prevented, according to the executive director of a women’s shelter for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
“It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems – each whose ‘one thing’ adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities,” said Nanda Danitschek of Stepping Stone Shelter for Women.
And for Domestic Violence Prevention Month, she is asking everyone, “What is the #1Thing you can do to prevent violence and support survivors?” – the theme of a monthlong awareness campaign.
“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference,” Danitschek, said.
“It feels overwhelming. But change can start with only #1Thing. Imagine if all 110,000-plus individuals in La Porte County each commit to doing just #1Thing to support survivors of or prevent domestic violence. We could really see some serious social transformation.”
The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s “Re-Centering the Margins” research reported survivors would like to see “our messaging surrounding domestic violence to focus on helping survivors connect with resources and decreasing judgment in the community. They told us loudly and clearly that awareness strategies that focus on injury and death feel triggering/traumatizing for them,” Danitschek said.
Stepping Stone will join Indiana’s movement to ground domestic violence programs in survivor-defined success by centering our focus on the survivor, she said.
“Throughout October, we will be sharing survivor stories, strategies to get involved, and the many resources available in our area. We will honor those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, by celebrating the courage, resilience, and power of the survivor, recognizing the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years, and connecting with one another to empower a community to live without violence.”
She invites everyone to “Join us and share the #1Thing you will do to prevent domestic violence or support survivors!”
Some of those #1Things include:
n Being a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child
n Sharing your #SurvivorProud story with others
n Holding friends, peers or loved ones accountable when they tell a racist/sexist joke
n Helping nonprofits raise funds
n Using social media to raise awareness of the #1Thing movement among your peers
n Reaching out to Stepping Stone to learn how you can help
n Listening to and validating a survivor of trauma
n Hosting a “lunch and learn” at the office on topics related to violence prevention
The #1Thing movement “unites our individual voices while highlighting the power of our collective action,” Danitschek said.
She invites everyone to Like, Tag, and Follow the shelter on Facebook; and contact her at nanda@steppingstoneshelter.org or (219) 871-6895 to see what you can do to help, to schedule a presentation, or to learn more.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.