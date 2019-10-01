MICHIGAN CITY – Thursday night at the Michiana Humane Society was a time for reflection, an opportunity to connect with other animal lovers, and a time to reminisce about special times spent with furry friends loved and lost.
At the sixth annual Remember Me Thursday, about 250 dedications to deceased had been received four hours before the event started, compared to 150 last year.
“It’s a much stronger response than we anticipated,” MHS executive director Johanna Humbert. “It’s a beautiful night.”
The public was invited to purchase luminaria for $5 to be placed in front of the shelter on the grassy area next to Ind. 212. Those wishing to honor lost pets could buy in advance and have MHS staff decorate the white bags or embellish their own before the lighting ceremony.
Humbert said the organization decided to participate as a reminder of all the unwanted and unadoptable animals – a way to unite the community in grief and reflect on all that pets bring to their owners’ lives. It was also a time for shelter staff to reflect on animals in their care that weren’t adopted for whatever reason.
Just five years ago, about 40 percent of animals that came to the Michiana Humane Society had to be euthanized.
“It was very very difficult for our animal shelter workers," Humbert said.
Today, 98 percent of the animals are adopted, and MHS is becoming known as a shelter that doesn’t euthanize, she said.
“It’s a different event for us now. But people lose their pets every year. There’s still grief to be shared and the lives of our friends celebrated.
"We saw that first year how community members appreciated where there was no judgment for their grief, and where there was a time of release. We all know that pets are part of the family.”
And still “there are many, many unwanted animals,” Humbert said.
Remember Me Thursday started at a California shelter in 2013, and is now “a global awareness campaign uniting individuals and pet adoption organizations around the world as an unstoppable, integrated voice for orphan pets to live in forever homes, not die waiting for them,” according to remembermethursday.org.
During the local event, Humbert pointed out two special luminarias set apart from and in front of the others. Each read, “Without whom, this shelter would not be here,” and were dedicated to former board members Carl Golightly and Dave Moon, who passed away earlier this year.
“They were leaders for the animals in our community before there were leaders for the animals in our community,” she told the crowd.
She also offered an ecumenical “Prayer for the Animals” – “Hear our humble prayer for our friends the animals, especially for animals that are suffering; for any that are lost or deserted or frightened or hungry; for all that must be put to sleep to end their misery. We entreat for all of them the world’s mercy and pity. And for those who care for the animals, we ask a heart of compassion and gentle hands and kindly words. Make us, ourselves, to be true friends to animals and to share the blessings of the merciful. Amen (author unknown)."
The ceremony ended with a moment of silence as staff members lit tea light candles within the luminarias just as the sun set.
It was the first year Paul and Lora Brooks of La Porte were able to attend, though last year they purchased a luminaria in memory of their Papillon – Coachy – as well as childhood pets: a beagle named Lily, a Presa Canario named Jade, and a black Labrador/Doberman mix named Gretchen.
“A lot of people don’t understand when your pet has passed away,” said Lora. “They think it’s just an animal. It’s nice to know there are people that get it.”
Julie Klinedinst, also of La Porte, was there to honor her dog Duke, an 11-year-old Weimaraner she lost just two months ago.
“It’s still fresh for me. I wear some of his ashes in a necklace. He made me be strong when I was at my weakest,” she said.
Cindee Goetz attended with her friend, Elaine. Their friendship began when Elaine adopted a cat named Tess from Goetz. At 18 years old, Tess passed away this year, and was one of the pets they were honoring.
The others were “all my ferals, families', friendlies and friends’ animals that have passed away since last September,” Goetz said.
“You just feel good,” she said about the evening. “You look and you think about them. It’s very solemn and uplifting. They never leave your heart.”
Tami Hayman of La Porte was attending her third Remember Me Thursday and purchased two luminarias – one for “all abused animals” and one for Chutes, her boyfriend’s yellow Labrador who died six months ago.
“I love it. It’s very peaceful – very calming," she said. "It’s nice to just remember all the animals. They are family."
Don McAuliffe and his wife, Viktoria, came from Valparaiso after seeing the event on the MHS website. Don came in memory of his fifth West Highland white terrier, Molly; Viktoria’s for her Shih Tzu, Oscar. “You were the beginning of all things ‘dog’ for me,” she wrote on her luminaria
“It’s a touching event. It brings you closer to the animals,” Don said, pointing to his luminaria.
“Everyone is here for the same reason. It’s a communal thing – we all love our pets. It makes you realize all they had to offer us when they were here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.