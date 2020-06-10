INDIANAPOLIS — Movie theaters, bars, museums and amusement parks will be allowed to reopen Friday across Indiana as the governor announced Wednesday he was moving up by two days the next stage of easing coronavirus restrictions.
A new state order will allow social gatherings of up to 250 people and retail stores and malls to operate at full capacity, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. Gatherings have been limited to 100 people and stores to 75 percent capacity for the past three weeks as such limits have been gradually lifted since early May.
Restaurants will be allowed 75 percent capacity in their dining rooms; while bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50 percent capacity. Casinos can resume operations starting Monday under safety plans submitted to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
Public playgrounds are being permitted to reopen as of Friday, but festivals and parades are still prohibited.
This Indiana reopening stage had been scheduled for Sunday. Officials said the earlier action was possible because of continuing declines in the number of COVID-19 infected people hospitalized and availability of intensive care unit beds to treat those most seriously ill.
Also Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 16 more people have died with coronavirus infections, giving the state 2,355 deaths of those with confirmed or presumed infections since mid-March.
The latest state statistics include 15 deaths of people who died with confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing that death toll to 2,173. Officials added one more presumptive death, giving the state 182 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.
The death toll includes 23 in La Porte County, 33 in Porter County, 44 in St. Joseph County, 219 in Lake County and 3 in Starke County.
An additional 339 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed across Indiana, the health department said. That boosts the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 38,337 since the first was recorded in early March.
That includes 463 cases in La Porte County, 576 in Porter County, 1,453 in St. Joseph County, 4,033 in Lake County and 47 in Starke County.
