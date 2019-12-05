La PORTE — The Thaddeus C. Gallery is celebrating 15 years in Downtown La Porte with their annual holiday exhibition.
The exhibit will open with a reception on Saturdayfrom 5-8 p.m.
A wide variety of original artwork created by Indiana based artists as well as artists from Chicago, New York, Pittsburg, Beijing and Japan will be on display. The exhibit will feature both long running represented artists as well as emerging artists.
Works by Katherine Corpe, Gregg Hertzlieb, Laurel Izard, KOZO, Alan Larkin, Laura Marmash, Billy Pozzo, Polly Pozzo, Pete Railand, Shaun Slifer, Valerie Taglieri, Tom Torluemke, Kristine Virsis and Bec Young are among the many artists featured.
New handmade jewelry creations by Shari Dixon, Robin Goodfellow and Michael Michaud will also be available as well as many sculptural and functional items in glass, metal and clay.
Bringing arts and culture to downtown La Porte since 2004, the gallery highlights regional, national and international artists, drawing thousands of visitors from the community and beyond each year.
The Thaddeus C. Galley is located at 822 Lincolnway in Downtown La Porte. This exhibit runs through Dec. 24. Regular hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with extended days and hour added for the month of December.
For more information, call 326-8626 or email info@thaddeusc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.