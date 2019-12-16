MICHIGAN CITY — The 55th annual Messiah presentation will be presented Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church in Michigan City, located at Ninth and Washington streets.
The performance will be conducted by Music Director/Conductor Philip Bauman, who is entering his fifth year at helm of this annual tradition.
There will be a preview performance opportunity at the dress rehearsal on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church. This performance is open to the public.
Free tickets are required for all events and are available at the church office or online at www.MCMessiah.com. There are a limited number of tickets available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be held in Will Call unless picked up at the church prior to the event. A free will offering will be taken at all events to help defray expenses.
“We’ve had a series of spectacular performances over the past four years," said Bauman. "Those performances along with the groundswell of support and enthusiasm for the organization have brought significant changes to our program. We are now registered as a NFP corporation in the state of Indiana and have obtained our own 501(c)(3) status with the IRS. We are officially known as Michigan City Messiah, Inc.”
The newly formed board of directors is being led by Board President Donna M. Mitchell. Other board members include vice president Don Nagdeman; treasurer Bonnie Ziesmer; secretary Howard Brenneman; and Stan Holdcraft, Krystal Levi, Evelyn Slavey, Marilyn Cook and Nic Orbovich. Michigan City Messiah has already received its first Indiana Arts Commission grant and is looking forward to growing its programming in the next several months.
“Our performance last year was a deeply moving experience for all of us, soloists, chorus, orchestra and audience,” said board president Donna M. Mitchell. “We are delighted to bring two full performances to our community this year. In order to accommodate our growing audience and community interest, we have added a Saturday evening performance. This is something we have never offered before and are very excited to debut this year,”
“I’m rejuvenated each year as we explore this magnificent music and guide the talented forces, including four outstanding soloists into another deeply spiritual experience,” Bauman said.
During his successful 24-year tenure at the La Porte County Symphony, Bauman was credited with raising the orchestra’s artistic level and spearheading a resurgence in the educational programming. Bauman is also the orchestra manager for the Northwest Indiana Symphony.
“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with many of the area musicians, chorus members and fantastic soloists in the musical journey of the Messiah’s life,” Bauman said.
Soloists this year will include the return of soprano Kim Jones, mezzo-soprano Kristen Gornstein and tenor Matthew Daniel, and will include the debut of Bill McMurray as bass/baritone. All singers are experienced professional Messiah soloists who have performed throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
Jones is a native Chicagoan, born on the lower South Side around Sox Park. At a young age, she began piano lessons and eventually received piano scholarships while taking lessons at Roosevelt University. At Westminster Choir college she performed in places such as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Philadelphia Academy of Music and the Spoleto Festival (in Charleston, South Carolina and Spoleto, Italy), working with such conductors as Riccardo Muti and Leonard Bernstein.
After finishing college, she waited a year before auditioning for the Lyric Opera Chorus, and did not make the cut. Six months later her mother told her about the Ryan Opera Center auditions and rejoiced when she was accepted into a prestigious program that singers all over the country auditioned for.
Praised as “a fine actress with a deep, spacious sound” [Parterre], American mezzo-soprano Gornstein brings her “rich-voiced mezzo-soprano” and “lines of an uncannily silky legato” [New York Times] to her work, ranging from the traditional to the edgy and imaginative. Gornstein made her Carnegie Hall debut in the spring of 2018, winning third place in the international Lyndon Woodside Oratorio Competition.
Daniel, tenor, is in his 12th season with the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s chorus. As a soloist, he has performed many opera roles, some of which include Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly, Rodolfo in La Boheme, Hoffmann in Tales of Hoffmann, Nemorino in L’Elisir d’amore, The Duke in Rigoletto, Turiddu in Cavalleria Rusticana, Eisenstein in Die Fledermaus, Canio in I Pagliacci, King Kaspar in Amahl and the Night Visitors with David Aiken tours. Opera companies
Daniel is known in the Michiana area as a soloist, voice teacher, and with his work with the Tenors Three. He is a frequent performer in many Michiana venues. Daniel said he is happy to be singing in his 14th Messiah at First Presbyterian Church in Michigan City.
Baritone McMurray has more than 40 operatic roles to his credit, including “Figaro” in Il baribiere di Sivigila, “Count Almaviva” in Le nozze di Figaro and “Escamillo” in Carmen. Recent engagements include his first major Russian role as “Ibn Hakia” in Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta with Chicago Opera Theater. He debuted with the Illinois Philharmonic as the bass soloist in Handel’s Messiah, then returned to Chicago Opera Theater this past winter for the midwest premiere of Stefan Weisman’s opera The Scarlet Ibis. He concluded his 2018-19 solo season with the symphony orchestra at the University of Chicago as the baritone soloist in Michael Tippett’s oratorio A Child of Our Time, conducted by Barbara Schubert. Previous engagements include his first “Germont” in Verdi’s La Traviata with Harbor County Opera in Three Oaks, Michigan.
For further information or to make ticket reservations, call the church office at (219) 879-4501 or visit www.MCMessiah.com.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.