La PORTE – Across the United States, vital arts, music and sports programs are being cut annually due to growing budgetary constraints. Today’s youth are missing out on valuable opportunities to expand their knowledge and diversify their interests, as well as the chance to have a little fun.
Ford Lincoln of La Porte wants to keep these opportunities available for La Porte students.
Ford Lincoln of La Porte is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to the La Porte community in an effort to raise up to a maximum donation of $6,000 for the La Porte Marching Band.
For every person who test-drives a new Ford vehicle at La Porte High School on Aug. 24, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the La Porte Marching Band. The funds will be used for individual band members fees for their Performance Trip to Walt Disney World this November.
“We know funding for school programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available,” said Scott Cizewski, General Sales Manager at Ford Lincoln of La Porte. “We’re excited to raise money for the La Porte Marching Band.”
The event, which will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature many vehicles from Ford’s impressive lineup.
“Whether you are looking to test out our vehicles, like the Focus, or want to try out technology features, like active park assist in the Escape, we will be able to put you behind the wheel of your favorite Ford vehicle,” said Scott Cizewski.
Dealership staff on-site will be able to assist and provide additional information regarding any of the Ford vehicles available for a test-drive.
To date, Ford Dealerships across the United States have helped raise more than $40 million for local schools and nonprofits, thanks to their hard work and working with the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.
To participate in this exciting event and test-drive your favorite Ford vehicle, please visit the La Porte High School on F Street, just outside the Performing Arts Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 24.
No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license and valid automobile insurance.
Donation of $20 per valid test-drive, up to 300 total test-drives, for a maximum total donation of $6,000 per event. Limit one donation per person and one donation per household.
