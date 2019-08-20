ROLLING PRAIRIE – Two La Porte teenagers are facing charges after their vehicle was clocked at 105 mph on Ind. 2 near Rolling Prairie on Saturday evening.
Nathan W. Eix, 18, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of Reckless Driving and Possession of Paraphernalia; and cited for speeding, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department. A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Christian A. Cunningham, is charged with a misdemeanor count of Possession of Marijuana.
Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy working on a DUI task force patrol, spotted a black Volkswagen Passat apparently speeding eastbound in the 4300 east block of Ind. 2 near Rolling Prairie according to a police report.
The deputy's radar unit clocked the car at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone, and conducted a traffic stop in the 4900 east block of Ind. 2. The driver, identified as Eix, was asked why he was going so fast and replied he "was just being stupid, I guess," according to the report.
Cunningham was in the front passenger seat and a juvenile girl was in a rear passenger seat. While speaking with Cunningham, the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana and requested backup, the report said.
Asked if there was marijuana in his vehicle, Eix said there was, but it belonged to Cunningham, the report said. He then pulled a smoking pipe from the pocket of his shorts and said he uses it for tobacco and marijuana.
Cunningham said there was marijuana under the front passenger seat and admitted it belonged to him, the report said. A search found a green leafy substance in a napkin under the seat, which later tested positive for cannabis, the report said.
Eix and Cunningham were issued a summons to appear on Sept. 4 in the La Porte Superior Court 3, and told they would be arrested if they did not appear.
—From staff reports
