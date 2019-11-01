Teen will stand trial for Eastport murder

MICHIGAN CITY — A teenage girl charged with murder for an Eastport neighborhood shooting last year confirmed Thursday she is prepared to face a jury.
It was 19-year-old Jae’vianne Camerial “Precious” Aldridge’s last chance to enter a new plea agreement, but she opted for trial instead.
Aldridge pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of reckless homicide in February; withdrew that plea in June; and then asked that it be reinstated in July.
But Judge Michael Bergerson denied the second plea agreement in August on the basis that he didn’t believe a sufficient factual basis was established to fit reckless homicide.
The judge scheduled Aldridge to return to court on Thursday for a final pretrial conference, at which time she could submit a new plea agreement or confirm trial. She chose the latter, and is now ineligible to plead to anything less than her murder charge.
She will return to La Porte Superior Court 1 on Nov. 21 for her final pre-jury conference; and jury selection will begin at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2.
Throughout the course of the case, Aldridge’s defense attorney, Gregory Hofer, has alleged that the Michigan City Police version of events “do not accurately state the case.”
Hofer maintained that his client fired her gun in self-defense, and that the victim – 32-year-old Joseph Pryor – facilitated his own death.
“He was part of a mob who had descended upon the home in which several young women found themselves,” Hofer wrote in a motion filed earlier this year. “This mob had already broken into the home and caused physical harm to several of the occupants, including the defendant. The defendant acted under strong provocation.”
In addition to the claim of self-defense, Hofer said his client fired her gun to frighten away the intruders, and not with the intent to kill anyone.
According to the MCPD report, the shooting was a secondary incident resulting from a physical altercation earlier in the day on July 25, 2018.
Initially, police said, a juvenile was jumped at Lakeland Estates by a group of people, including Aldridge’s sister, Alicefayia “Lil Mama” Fleming. At the time, the minor girl had been on the phone with her sister, who called Aldridge and was reportedly invited to Fleming’s home in the 100 block of North Woodland Avenue to continue the fight.
When the group arrived, Aldridge came out of the house and fired her weapon, striking Pryor in the head, the police report says.
Aldridge remains at the La Porte County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million.
If convicted, she will face 45-65 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.