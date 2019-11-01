Teen charged with Midtown shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — An 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated battery for a shooting that left another teen injured Monday night near a Midtown elementary school.
Jason Katrell Green Jr. of Michigan City is being held in the La Porte County Jail after being charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Michigan City Police.
About 11:55 p.m. Monday, Michigan City Police Shift 1 Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Homer Street for a report of shots fired, according to police. Officers arrived and searched the area near Homer and York, the same street where Marsh Elementary School is located.
They found a 17-year-old boy who had suffered a “non-life threatening gunshot wound to a lower extremity,” a statement from police said. The report called it a “major injury” and the charges indicate the victim suffered “serious permanent disfigurement,” according to court records.
Members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force were called in to lead the investigation, and after an intense 16-hour investigation, Green was arrested at the police station, according to police.
On Wednesday, the task force presented evidence in Superior Court 1 and Judge Michael Bergerson found probable cause to charge Green, according to court records.
He appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held in the La Porte County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department. His next court appearance is pending.
Lt. Tim Richardson, commander of the Drug Task Force, credited the work of the initial responding officers, the MCPD Detective Bureau, and task force investigators for their efforts.
“Due to their quick response and cooperation from witnesses, investigators were able to detain their suspect less than an hour after the shooting,” Richardson said.
He added that “at no time were any students from Marsh Elementary School in danger. This was an isolated incident and there is no future threat to the community.”
Corporal Francisco Rodriguez from the La Porte County Drug Task Force is the lead investigator, and anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call him at (219) 874-3221 ext. 1062.
—From staff reports
