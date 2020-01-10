Task Force seizes 52 illegal firearms in 2019

MICHIGAN CITY – A continuing effort to get illegal firearms off the street, started in response to a rash of violence in the Michigan City area in late 2018, led to the seizure of more than 50 illegal weapons last year.
The La Porte County Drug Task Force on Thursday announced thats its officers seized 52 illegally possessed handguns in 2019 through joint operations with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives; and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Drug Task Force is comprised of investigators from the La Porte County Sheriffs Department, Michigan City Police Department and La Porte Police Department, along with assigned agents from ATF and DEA, according to MCPD Lt. Tim Richardson, commander of the unit. The La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Bend assisted in many of the cases.
"In late 2018, La Porte County, especially the Michigan City area, experienced an outbreak of gun violence, including several homicides," Richardson said. "Many of the shootings were a direct result of Illegal gun possession."
In response, administrators from the involved departments and agencies met and agreed that "Illegal gun possession in La Porte County was extremely high on the priority list," he said.
"And after conferring with the area department heads, a gun eradication effort began immediately on Dec. 12, 2018."
Over the consecutive 52-week period from Dec. 12, 2018, and through 2019, LCDTF detectives and agents pursued numerous illegal weapon possession cases, Richardson said.
"These efforts were in conjunction with the normal Drug Task Force duties, as investigators continued to focus on illegal drugs and the dangerous opiate crisis plaguing our streets and nation," he said.
The firearms eradication initiative led to an average of one illegal firearm seized per week in 2019, Richardson said, adding “52 illegally possessed firearms seized in 52 weeks is an impressive accomplishment for 2019.
"These gun seizures are above and beyond any other firearms seized by patrol officers from the participating agencies."
Richardson said some of the firearms were seized during the execution of search warrants, while others were recovered during planned and focused street level initiatives in which they were seized from the person or vehicle of convicted felons, who are prohibited from possessing firearms.
The remainder were recovered from individuals who possessed firearms without a valid Indiana gun permit, he said.
The commander lauded the efforts of the investigators and agents involved in the year-long initiative, but said the job is far from complete.
"There is still much more work to be done in 2020. Many of the youth in our communities seem to have developed a fascination for possessing firearms," Richardson said. He urged community to speak with children and "encourage an open dialogue regarding these dangerous firearms."
La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd, MCPD Chief Dion Campbell and LPD Chief Paul Brettin said they were encouraged by the number of illegally possessed firearms removed from the streets last year.
In a joint statement, they said “eradicating these illegally possessed firearms from the streets of La Porte County is a significant priority for area law enforcement and that this is just the start of future initiatives to combat gun violence.
"It takes the police partnering with our communities to achieve the successful outcomes that we experienced in 2019. Our citizens are many times the eyes and ears of law enforcement.”
The Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity, including illegal gun possession and gun violence, to contact them at (219) 873-1488 or via social media.
Richardson said tips about firearms, or planned gun violence, can be left anonymously on the LCDTF Tip Hotline. Anonymous tips can also be made to the WeTip Hotline at 800-78 Crime or 800-47 Drugs. Crimes in progress should immediately be reported to 911.
—From staff reports
