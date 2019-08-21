Tallian to run for Attorney General

OGDEN DUNES – Michigan City's elected state senator announced Wednesday she has started a campaign to run for Indiana Attorney General.
“While I have been proud to serve in the State Senate, a decade of Republican supermajority across three branches of government has made Indiana a state of extreme politics," State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said in her announcement.
"I am running to restore checks and balances to the Statehouse and to be a voice for all who live here. It is time that Hoosiers have leadership that listens to their problems and fights for solutions."
Tallian was critical of the actions of current AG.
"The Attorney General should be the citizen’s advocate and work for all of us, not filing lawsuits trying to take away our legal rights," she said.
"The Attorney General’s office should not be trying to promote a right-wing agenda to overturn healthcare for pre-existing conditions and take away the ability for Hoosiers to have affordable insurance coverage. Curtis Hill has not been an advocate for Indiana citizens, and he has not brought integrity and reason to this office."
Tallian said her record shows she can and will do those things.
"My Senate record speaks for itself: I wrote the law that makes it harder for banks to foreclose on homeowners. I have protected our pensions and I have defended our civil rights. As a member of the Criminal Law committee, I helped revise our outdated criminal code to make sure that the punishment fits the crime. As the Attorney General, I will continue to advocate for our citizens.”
Tallian has a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago, and graduated Magna cum Laude from Valparaiso University Law School. She has practiced law in Northwest Indiana for 29 years.
She was first appointed to the state senate in 2005, and was re-elected in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. She is the Caucus Chair for the Senate Democrats, ranking minority member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and the Senate Democrat delegate on the state Budget Committee. She also serves on the Pensions and Labor, and Environmental Affairs committees.
Tallian may be best known, however, for being the first Indiana legislator to call for reform of the state's marijuana laws. She has for years persistently offered bills to decriminalize marijuana possession and to allow for use of medical marijuana in the state.
Tallian has received numerous awards from groups as diverse as the ACLU, the Society of Innovators, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion and the United Steelworkers.
She lives in Ogden Dunes, where she has raised three children.
More information is available at her new website: TallianforAttorneyGeneral.com.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.