La PORTE — Whether it's a teenager mocking a classmate on Facebook or a seasoned senator intimidating a younger lawmaker on Capitol Hill, bullying takes place everywhere and takes many different forms.
As the La Porte Little Theatre's latest production showcases, though, the victims don't have to suffer alone — and the bullies themselves can still find redemption.
This weekend, the local community theater will stage "The Bullying Collection," a compilation of short plays on bullying. Curtains rise at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at the box office the night of the performances or online at laportelittletheatreclub.com.
A selection of ten 10-minute plays, "The Bullying Collection" focuses on the many forms bullying and harassment takes place in schools and the community at large and shows the impact such behavior has on both victims and bullies alike.
The skits vary in subject and tone, from the comedic "Bullies Anonymous," about a support group for recovering high school bullies, to the tragic "I Was There," a play about a deadly school shooting told from the perspective of those who experienced it — including the perpetrator.
"The beauty of this show is that it can not only teach a bully about empathy and understanding, it shows people who have been bullied that you are not alone," said Tony Thomas, who is directing the Little Theatre show alongside Matt Robinson. "There are others who want to help you, others who are there for you."
This weekend marks the second winter in a row that the Little Theatre has staged the production. Last year, Thomas and Robinson were two of five directors leading the performance, which featured the talents of nearly 40 teenagers from across La Porte County.
"It was very, very well done last year," Thomas said. "It has such a good message that we felt like we needed to try it again."
The cast once again primarily consists of young performers, ranging in age from 21 to 13, with several adults rounding out the cast. The directors worked with the performers since the end of Christmas, though rehearsals have picked up over the past three weeks, Thomas said.
Thomas and Robinson are not the only familiar faces returning for this weekend's encore, as more than half the original cast are also participating in the show, Thomas said. Many of the newcomers, on the other hand, will be making their Little Theatre debuts, the director added.
Another key difference of this year's rendition is a more streamlined production. The directors have minimized the set design while placing more emphasis on the performance of the actors on stage, Thomas said.
"We want audiences to focus on the message, not necessarily the set," he said. "The kids and adults are putting a lot into making sure the message is as impactful as possible. They are very committed to this."
Thomas has witnessed first-hand just how powerful the show's antibullying themes resonate with audiences.
During last year's run, a recent high school graduate broke down into tears after watching the show, the teen overcome with emotion as he relived his own experiences overcoming bullying growing up, Thomas said.
The theater hopes to spread the play's message to an even more massive crowd this weekend, he said.
"We hope it gets audiences thinking more about being good people, helping each other and making a strong community," Thomas said.
The La Porte Little Theatre Club is located at 218 A St., La Porte. Those interested in learning more about this weekend's show or other upcoming productions at the theater may visit laportelittletheatreclub.com or call (219) 362-5113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.