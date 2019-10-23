Suspect was also wanted on two warrants issued in 2007

WILLS TWP. – A Michigan City man, wanted on two arrest warrants since 2007, is back in custody and facing new drug charges after his vehicle ran out of gas in a construction zone near Rolling Prairie last week, according to authorities.
Ryan D. Garner, 36, is being held in the La Porte County Jail without bond, facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department. He is also being held on two outstanding warrants, one for felony theft and one for misdemeanor driving while suspended, according to court records.
About 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy was on patrol near the construction zone on Ind. 2 when he saw a black Chevrolet Camaro, which was apparently disabled, on westbound Ind. 2 near the intersection of CR-600E in unincorporated Wills Township, just east of Rolling Prairie.
The passenger, later identified as Garner, got out of the car with a gas can and said the car ran out of gas, and assistance was an hour away, according to the police report. The deputy offered to drive him to a gas station and asked for identification.
Garner showed a Georgia identification card, and a computer check showed the two outstanding warrants, both of which were issued in September 2007, according to court records.
Two other deputies arrived to assist with traffic, as the car was stopped at the beginning of a lane closure, just inside a construction zone, and traffic was heavy because of the time of day, the report said.
Garner was arrested, and told the deputy he "contested the validity of the information used for obtaining the warrants," the report said.
The driver of the vehicle, Tyreesse L. Washington, of Atlanta, Georgia, was found to have no valid license, so he was issued a citation for driving without a license, and a tow truck was called for the car, the report said.
While awaiting the tow truck, deputies searched and found "several hypodermic syringes scattered throughout the vehicle" and a "small plastic baggy that contained granulated crystals," the report said.
Garner said he took the syringes from his mother, who suffers from diabetes, and uses them to inject heroin, the officer wrote in the report. He said the baggy could contain meth, which he sometimes uses, but not for two weeks. The substance later tested positive for meth, and Garner said he had lied and the bag did not belong to him, according to the report.
Garner, who remains in custody, is scheduled to appear in La Porte Circuit Court on Oct. 30 on the new charges, with a trial scheduled for Nov. 14, according to court records. He is also scheduled to appear in Superior Court 4 on Nov. 15 on the two warrants.
— From staff reports
