Supporting the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's Children's Concerts

Submitted photoThe Kankakee Valley REMC “Operation Round Up” program contributed $3,000 toward the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s Children’s Concerts to be presented in Oct. 9 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Pictured, from left, are Chuck Steck, LCSO Interim Music Director; Ed Marks, Operation Round Up Board Director; and Tim King, LCSO Executive Director. The LCSO’s Children’s Concerts perform for approximately 5,000 school students in La Porte and Porter County each year.

