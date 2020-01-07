La PORTE — A new proposed city ordinance is seeking to keep shady construction firms from doing business in La Porte.
During its first meeting of 2020 on Monday, the La Porte Common Council held the first reading of a proposed amendment to the city's building code intended to prevent contractor fraud on major building projects. The council will vote on the measure following a second reading of the ordinance during its next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 27.
The amendment, if passed, would place new restrictions on firms contracted to perform $250,000 or more worth of construction, repair, maintenance, demolition or other tasks on commercial structures or residential buildings that consist of five or more dwelling units.
The ordinance would require contractors to:
• Obtain and maintain appropriate workers compensation insurance for their employees
• Classify their workers as employees rather than independent contractors
• Maintain detailed written payroll records
• Must pay their employees' wages in a timely fashion, per Indiana state law
The ordinance also forbids construction contracts with companies that have been found to have engaged in employee wage fraud within the past three years.
Bert Cook, executive director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, spoke in favor of the proposed amendment following its introduction Monday.
The ordinance is intended to combat contractors that intentionally misclassify their employees as independent contractors, a practice that allows companies to skirt payroll taxes, workers compensation and other associated fees, Cook said. This type of fraud is increasingly prevalent throughout Indiana and the country, he added.
"It involves a massive loss of revenue to local government, to state government [and] to our federal government," Cook said. "But even more so, I think it's a poor way to treat the people who live in our community and are doing this great work."
Many municipalities across the U.S., including many in Northwest Indiana, have passed contractor fraud laws similar to the ordinance introduced Monday, Cook said.
More than just preventing such fraud in La Porte, Cook sees the amendment as a way for the city to support the many local contractors that are "doing things the right way," he said.
Mike Riehle, president of chamber services with LEAP, joined Cook in support of the ordinance. The official told the council that LEAP's legislative affairs committee made pushing for such contractor fraud laws a main priority this year.
John Carr, president of the La Porte Building Trades, also urged the council to support the proposal, saying that his organization supports the passage of such measures throughout the state.
"I'm glad that La Porte is joining the rest of the communities throughout northwest Indiana in bringing this ordinance and hopefully passing it," he said. "I'd like to thank you guys for taking it up."
Monday's common council meeting was the first with Mayor Tom Dermody at the helm. The former state lawmaker assumed the city's top office on Jan. 1, taking over for outgoing Mayor Mark Krentz.
Monday's meeting was the first council newcomers Julie West-Schroeder (Ward 1), Sarah Brown (Ward 5), Tim Franke and Paul Vincent (At-Large). The session also saw Ward 4 Councilman Roger Galloway's return to the council after serving the past year as the city's clerk-treasurer.
The five joined returning council members Karyl Machek-Feikes (Ward 2) and Laura Cutler (Ward 3).
Also on Monday, the council:
• Voted unanimously to elect Franke as the council's new president pro tem.
• Appointed JT McDermott to the La Porte Redevelopment Commission. Franke nominated McDermott, saying that his education in government and finance would make him a good fit on the board. McDermott, who recently moved back to La Porte with his family, currently works as a regional account manager with James Hardie Building Products, Franke said. The council also reappointed Brian Chalik to the RDC.
• Conducted the first reading of an ordinance that would require city boards and commissions to post their meeting minutes to the city of La Porte website within a reasonable amount of time following their approval. Also, each entity will be required to maintain its meeting minutes per the state's record preservation laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.