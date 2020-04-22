Sullair gets new CEO, new corporate structure

Charlie Takeuchi has been named president and CEO of Sullair, succeeding Jack Carlson, who retired after serving as president and CEO since November 2016.

 H-A File Photo

MICHIGAN CITY — Sullair, a producer of compressed air solutions since 1965, has announced that Charlie Takeuchi has been named president and chief executive officer.

He will succeed Jack Carlson, who retired as president and chief executive officer.

