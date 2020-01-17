Suited up for a plunge 

Rain and freezing rain this morning will change over to snow showers and windy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 25. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
The friendly wager was based on which branch could raise the most money for its city’s respective Salvation Army branch during the holiday season Red Kettle campaign. The Michigan City branch won, meaning Hogan had to submerge himself in Lake Michigan.
Photos by Kelley SmithDanny Hogan, credit analyst at Horizon Bank in La Porte, paid his debt via polar plunge on Jan. 10 for a bet made between the bank’s Michigan City and La Porte branches.
Hogan’s mother, coworkers, friends from the Lakefront Career Network, and representatives from the Salvation Army of Michigan City came out to cheer him on.
The friendly wager was based on which branch could raise the most money for its city’s respective Salvation Army branch during the holiday season Red Kettle campaign. The Michigan City branch won, meaning Hogan had to submerge himself in Lake Michigan.
Hogan strategically waited for a day the weather forecast predicted it would be about 50 degrees Farenheit. But it turned out to be more like 35 degrees Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.