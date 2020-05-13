INDIANAPOLIS – Preliminary results from the first major scientific study aimed at measuring the spread of the novel coronavirus in Indiana show about 2.8 percent are or were infected.
“What we knew through conventional detection methods – testing symptomatic people and those at high-risk for COVID-19 – was just the tip of the iceberg,” said Nir Menachemi, professor at the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI, lead scientist on the study.
“Now we’re trying to figure out how big that iceberg actually is.”
Paul Halverson, founding dean of the Fairbanks School, said continued testing will answer that question and assist in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
“Ideally, we would test every Hoosier,” he said. “But the next best thing is random sample testing, a scientific approach that allows us to confidently assess how COVID-19 has spread in Indiana...”
As part of the first phase of the study – a collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health – researchers tested more than 4,600 Hoosiers for viral infections and antibodies. That includes more than 3,600 people randomly selected and 900 volunteers recruited from African American and Hispanic communities.
IUPUI researchers determined that during the last week in April, 1.7 percent of participants tested positive for novel coronavirus and an additional 1.1 percent tested positive for antibodies – bringing the estimated population prevalence in the state to 2.8 percent, or approximately 186,000 Hoosiers as of May 1, Menachemi said.
As of the same date, state testing showed about 17,000 cumulative cases – not including deaths – suggesting that only about one of every 11 true infections were identified by tests focused on symptomatic or high-risk people.
IUPUI scientists estimate the infection-fatality rate – percentage of those infected who have died – to be 0.58 percent, making it almost six times more deadly than the seasonal flu, which has a rate of 0.1, according to the CDC.
Menachemi said the research team also found that almost 45 percent of people who tested positive reported no symptoms.
The scientists said Hispanics, African Americans and other races, including those who identify as bi-racial, have higher positive rates.
“This was confirmed with data from the targeted outreach that allowed us to gain additional participants from these communities – further strengthening the evidence in support of this disparity,” Menachemi said.
Additionally, the study found some differences across the state’s 10 Public Health Preparedness Districts. District 9 on the southeast side of the state, was observed to have the highest prevalence. The prevalence in District 1, which includes La Porte, Porter and Lake counties, was also slightly higher than other districts.
“We’re so grateful for this work. It’s an important snapshot in time of what is happening in our state, and future testing phases will bolster our knowledge,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
“These initial results will help guide us in our efforts to make decisions about how we move forward.”
Menachemi said preliminary results suggest the state’s physical distancing policies played a role in curbing the spread of the virus.
Study participants who reported living with a person in their household who was positive were more than nine times more likely to test positive themselves. Coupled with the relatively low 2.8 percent general population prevalence, this seems to imply Indiana has been able to contain a large number of infections within households, he said.
“However, it is important to stress that the vast majority of the people in Indiana have not been infected and represent the minimum pool of susceptible individuals,” Menachemi said.
“Therefore, as we slowly phase back and open the economy, we need to be extra vigilant with any and all safety precautions so we do not lose the ground that we gained by hunkering down,” he said.
“The need to minimize the risk of infection spread will probably not go away until we have a vaccine or a really good treatment that can deal with everyone infected.”
Researchers plan a new round of random testing in early June to look for any increased spread connected with the state’s reopening steps.
“We’ll get the first glimpse of how the relaxing of some of the issues have impacted the population,” he said.
