MICHIGAN CITY — The Unity Foundation of La Porte County is congratulating 10 local high school seniors as finalists for the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Two students from La Porte County will be selected as 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to receive a full-tuition scholarship to pursue a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private Indiana college or university, plus an annual $900 book stipend.
The program has provided more than $4 million in tuition and book stipends to La Porte County students, according to Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation president. The 2019 winners were Lily Carmel of New Prairie High School; and Abigail Roberts of La Porte High School.
The 2020 finalists are:
n Michigan City High School: Megan Steinhiser
n Marquette High School: Grace Murphy and Quinn Larkin
n New Prairie High School: Emily Graves and Logan Crawford
n South Central High School: Katelyn Adams
n Westville High School: Kyra Dabbert, Sydney Patla and Leigha Jones
n La Porte High School: Mya Fegaras
A statment on Michigan City High School’s Facebook page said, “Congratulations to senior Megan Steinhiser! She is a La Porte County finalist for the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. ... We wish Megan the best as she enters the final interview round for this impressive scholarship!”
Marquette Catholic said in a statement: “In addition to possessing exemplary cumulative grade-point averages, Larkin (4.238) and Murphy (4.405) are standouts within the Marquette Drama Department. Furthermore, both are on track to receive the school’s Presidential Service Award.”
A statement on the New Prairie Facebook page said, “NPHS has two Unity Foundation of La Porte County Lilly Scholarship finalists again this year! Congrats and good luck to Emily Graves and Logan Crawford! Pretty awesome.”
Westville posted on its Facebook page: “Congratulations to three of Westville’s seniors on being named one of the top 10 finalists for the prestigious Lily Endowment Community Scholarship! ... We are so proud of you Leigha Jones, Sydney Patla, and Kyra Dabbert!”
South Central and La Porte also congratulated their nominees, Adams and Fageras, on their respective FB pages.
Applicants were judged on academic achievement, service to others, extracurricular activities and, to a lesser extent, financial need, Spart said. A committee of local volunteers reviewed applications, not knowing applicants’ names until after finalists were selected. The 10 finalists will be interviewed, and nominee and alternate names will be submitted to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, statewide administrator of the program, for final selection – to be announced in late December.
The fall selection timeline is designed to allow Lilly Scholars more time to apply to their desired Indiana college or university.
Spartz said the primary purposes of the Community Scholarship Program are:
n to raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana
n to increase awareness of the beneficial roles community foundations play in their communities
n to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Scholars to engage with each other and with state business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana and their communities
“Unity’s screening process is among the most intensive of participating community foundations,” Spartz said. “We are proud of the 62 ambitious, hardworking and smart young people that have been named Lilly Scholars from La Porte County.
“This is one of many ways Unity ‘invests in our people.’ We are delighted when we see them succeed and give back to their communities.”
—From staff reports
