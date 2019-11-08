MERRILLVILLE – Over 100 students will participate from high schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in the American Heart Association’s inaugural STEM event on Nov. 12 at NIPSCO’s headquarters in Merrillville.
The students will learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) from local industry leaders via a panel discussion, lunch with mentors and exploration rotations. Students will rotate through stations and encounter hands-on experiences, demonstrating that STEM is exciting and within reach.
As a leading funder of cardiovascular research and cutting-edge science, furthering STEM careers, especially among young adults, is important to the American Heart Association. This program is presented locally by NIPSCO and ArcelorMittal.
“NIPSCO is committed to STEM education and the various career opportunities it provides for emerging talents preparing to graduate high school.” Violet Sistovaris, CEO NIPSCO states, “The American Heart Association’s STEM program is very exciting because it’s guided by a science-based organization that addresses a health care crisis today — cardiovascular wellness. Students will learn how the science pillar is also connected to technology and engineering to help round out their career choices as they prepare for the future."
The STEM event is new to the Northwest Indiana area, and students are eager to participate, according to John Mengel, GM& VP ArcelorMittal.
“It’s great to hear about students having interest in STEM careers. They will walk away from the event learning the latest trends for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math and will be inspired by the impact they can make through a career in STEM,” Mengel said.
A logical fit outside of technology, engineering and math is science. Methodist Hospitals is excited to capture the talents of the region to consider a medical career.
“As a science-based organization the American Heart Association’s STEM program will inspire and guide students considering this career path and many incredible opportunities exist here in the region.” Raymond Grady, President & CEO Methodist Hospitals states, “This is a new generation that will be making life-saving breakthroughs in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. The time is now to prepare our young people for the future.”
Students participating will walk away from the event with a better understanding of STEM and exciting opportunities that exist in organizations here in the region. There are great places to work in our community which offer competitive salary and benefit packages as well as wellness programs that inspire work-life balance. Students will hear from many of them during the panel discussions taking place throughout the event, with opportunity to ask questions.
