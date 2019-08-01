La PORTE — The 40th annual La Porte County Family YMCA Triathlon will be held Saturday at Soldier’s Memorial Park in La Porte.
The La Porte City Parks Department has announced street closings planned for the event.
Stone Lake Beach will be closed Friday to allow for setup, with no lifeguards or concessions and will reopen after the completion of the event.
Grangemouth Road will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and the following roads will be closed from the start of the race until approximately 10:30 a.m.: Waverly (from Grangemouth to Garden Street), Garden (from Waverly to Small Road), Lakeshore (from Grangemouth to Orchard Avenue), Orchard (from Lakeshore to Garden) and Small (from Garden to North Forrester Road).
Residents that live along the course will be permitted to enter and exit the route during slow periods of the race.
The event features Chip Timing and includes a 1/4 mile lake swim, 12.4 mile bike ride and 3.4 mile run. Athletes will have the opportunity to compete as individuals or as part of a team.
Awards include:
Individual awards for the overall male and female finishers and overall Masters (over age 40) male and female finishers.
Awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for each age category
Individual Team awards for 1st and 2nd in each team category.
The awards ceremony will begin after last finisher or no later than 10:15 a.m. by Cummings Lodge
Athlete registration opens at 6:30 a.m. at Cummings Lodge in Soldier’s Memorial Park and closes at 7:30 a.m. The La Porte County Family YMCA is also offering an orientation beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Beach House for those individuals competing in the Triathlon for the first time.
The first wave of racers will begin promptly at 8 a.m. followed by waves in five minute increments thereafter.
For more information, visit https://www.lpymca.org/triathlon
– From staff reports
