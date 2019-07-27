La PORTE COUNTY — State health officials have implemented a couple of new strategies in the fight to stop smoking – including offering smoking-cessation products without a prescription, and paying for more services to help pregnant women quit.
The Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has acted to improve access to tobacco cessation products for Hoosiers wanting to quit smoking or using tobacco, according to State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
He issued a standing order waiving the individual prescription mandate for tobacco cessation products at Indiana pharmacies, effective Aug. 1, making Indiana the 12th state to adopt a such a policy.
Sarah Null, tobacco program coordinator for Healthy Communities of La Porte County, said that will include nicotine patches, inhaler-type medications and other products.
“This change also applies to medications like Chantix and Zyban” she said. “Interested smokers/tobacco users will no longer need to acquire a prescription from a physician for these medications. This applies to anyone on commercial insurance or Indiana Medicaid members.
The goal is to “eliminate the financial and time barriers for Hoosiers who are considering quitting,” Box said.
Indiana Medicaid will also follow a directive from Gov. Eric Holcomb to reimburse health care providers offering tobacco cessation counseling for expectant mothers, and remove copayments for tobacco cessation products for pregnant women – or up to one year postpartum.
“One of our main priorities is reducing the smoking rate of our expectant moms,” Box said.
That’s important in La Porte County, Null said.
“La Porte’s maternal smoking rate is 21.6 percent, higher than the state average,” she said. “It’s also important to note that this is a self-report measure. Arguably, the rate is actually higher due to the stigma associated with reporting smoking during pregnancy.”
Box said pregnancy is a time when many women try to quit.
“Studies show women are more likely to quit smoking during pregnancy because they want to give their baby the best possible start in life. Quitting tobacco will improve maternal health and send us farther down the path to the governor’s goal of being best in the Midwest in infant mortality by 2024.”
Studies show smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of stillbirth by almost 50 percent and neonatal death by over 20 percent, Box said expectant mothers who smoke are at least twice as likely to have a preterm birth, the leading cause of infant mortality in Indiana. The state currently has the seventh highest infant mortality rate in the nation, and is third in maternal mortality.
The overall cost of the programs is unclear.
“In terms of insurance coverage and potential cost, Dr. Jennifer Walthall from the FSSA did not know what the cost would be, but the state will be using funds from its Medicaid reserves to cover it,” Null said.
“As we progress toward Aug. 1, more information should be made available in relation to cost, especially for those on Indiana Medicaid programs. For pregnant women, and up to one-year postpartum, who are Indiana Medicaid recipients, the copayment is eliminated.”
In addition to increasing access to cessation medications, the Indiana Tobacco Quitline, a free cessation tool, offers professional help from trained Quit Coaches to assist Hoosiers in breaking tobacco addiction. The Quitline is available to anyone interested in receiving assistance in quitting and offers programs specifically for expectant mothers, individuals with behavioral health conditions, and youth aged 13-17.
Hoosiers can enroll by calling (800) 784-8669 or visiting QuitNowIndiana.com.
-From staff reports
