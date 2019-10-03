La PORTE — With the help of a new anonymous hotline service, officials are looking to make La Porte County a safer – and kinder – place.
At its meeting Wednesday, the La Porte County Board of Commissioners approved a contract between the La Porte County Prosecutor's office and WeTip. County residents can now use the hotline number or website to leave information on local crimes, without having to leave their name or other personal information.
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake approached the commissioners with the idea during a meeting several weeks ago.
His office had spent the past three months looking for an anonymous crime reporting service to replace the Crime Stoppers hotline the county formerly employed, Lake said. County law enforcement used citizen tips to solve two murders through that service, he said.
WeTip – a California-based nonprofit in operation since 1972 – is an "effective" service that several other Indiana counties are currently using, Lake said.
The company employs several hotlines users can call to report different types of incidents, including crime, fraud and arson. It also has a dedicated line for leaving tips about bullying and harassment among children and teens.
"It's a very, very important thing," Lake said. "I was looking for something that would help deal with this bully issue that we have, and help with suicide-prevention and other things we are looking to affect going forward."
Another of WeTip's unique features is that it offers rewards – between $25 to $1,000 – to callers whose information leads to an arrest. Users who choose to claim a prize can use an assigned code name and case number to collect the reward through a secret postal location.
The company quoted the county a rate of $7,500 to use the service, Lake said.
Mary Lake, chief of staff with the prosecutor's office, told commissioners that an Indiana Department of Health grant would cover the cost. The grant would also provide funding for the rewards.
She said the service will help the prosecutor's office stay proactive in the fight against bullying.
"It's a win-win," she said. "We can have another tool to help investigate, that will help us aid law enforcement. Hopefully, we can combat some crime and some bullying."
Those interested in leaving a tip or in learning more about WeTip can call 1-800-78-CRIME or visit wetip.com.
Also on Wednesday:
• Highway Superintendent Robert Young reported that two weeks ago, a pickup damaged one of the gates at the Franklin Street Bridge. Young said the driver drove under the gate while it was closing, then stopped and reversed his vehicle while the gate was over his truck bed. The cab of his truck collided with the structure, resulting in damages the county had to pay $4,000 to repair. Young said the camera systems at the bridge captured the truck's license plate, which should allow the county to find the driver and charge him for the repairs.
• Commissioner Sheila Matias gave an update on the La Porte County Broadband Taskforce, which meets again from 9-11 a.m. Friday at Purdue University Northwest in Westville. The 25-member panel has spent the past month meeting with several major broadband internet providers, including Comcast, to ask if they could extend service to underserved portions of the county.
• Matias also provided an update on the county website redesign. Contractors with Michigan City's Sera Solutions are designing and programming new web pages for the site, which they hope to roll out by year's end. She encouraged residents to submit photographs of the county for the new site by emailing lpcountyphotos@serasolutions.com.
• Phyllis Marks of the Friends of the Barn committee told the board about Saturday's barn tour through La Porte. Marks said the day went "so wonderfully well," with around 100 visitors stopping by the La Porte County Farm Dairy Barn. She thanked the commissioners, and county Maintenance and Highway departments for their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.