Steinem: Hope is a form of planning

WESTVILLE — One of the most iconic figures of the women’s movement graced the stage at Purdue University Northwest to close out the Sinai Forum’s 66th season.
Recognized as the leader and spokeswoman of the American feminist movement, Gloria Steinem brought the crowd at PNW’s packed Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex together to participate in a Q&A session on feminism and history.
Steinem now spends time writing books and traveling the world as an organizer and lecturer on issues of equality.
Although the auditorium could not allow everyone in an actual talking circle – Steinem’s preferred method of mass communication – she encouraged the audience to join in as though they were all sitting around a campfire.
Her stop at PNW also gave her the chance to speak on topics in her new book, “The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!”
“One of the good things about being my [age] is that I remember when it was worse, so I have hope,” said Steinem. “The good thing for young [people] is that they know it’s not right and they are mad as hell. That’s part of the reason that we should organize together.”
A self-proclaimed “hopeaholic,” Steinem says that hope is a form of planning, and that it is important to not let our hopes be taken away from us, so that we do not become defeated before we can even begin.
Steinem has famously said, “Women can’t have it all, if it means doing it all.” She was referring to the massive incongruence of time that women have been expected to spend on caring for children and doing household chores compared to their male partners.
“By and large, men are not talking about work/life balance," she said. "Generally speaking, the way that women get to be whole people is to be active outside the home, and the way that men get to be whole people is to be active inside the home."
She mentioned how both fathers and children can benefit from men being more active at home.
“Be the father you wish you had. So many grow up feeling fatherless,” she said.
“Before we had patriarchy, only about 600 years ago, men raised children as much as women did. That is how you learn patience, flexibility and empathy – all these things that are wrongly called feminine, but are human.”
She commented on how missing out on these qualities can literally shorten men’s lives.
“Just looking at the statistics on why men die, in terms of speeding, violence and tension-related diseases, the masculine role is depriving men of at least five years of life,” she said.
Steinem acknowledged that she has seen a recent improvement in sharing responsibilities in the home between younger couples.
“I think that more and more, that is beginning to change," she said. "If we are still discussing work/life balance as being only for women, then things will not change.”
