Steele to headline 'Spooktacular' Footlight event

MICHIGAN CITY – On Oct. 25, The Footlight Theatre, located at 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City, will host its final Friday Night at Footlight open-mic night of the year with a Halloween-themed evening.
The event will feature the multi-talented Mary Kay Steele accompanied by Rose Marie Dure starting each set of the night.
Steele is an award winning actress who has performed as such characters as Patsy Cline, Drowsy in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Frau Blucher in “Young Frankenstein,” Maria in “The Sound of Music,” Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls,” and Annie in “Annie Get Your Gun.” She considers Footlight her theatrical home because of the lifelong friendships and support she has received.
This evening she will be joined by Rose Marie Dure, who encouraged her to sing and dance at the age of 9.
Steele is the song stylist for the Midwest Big Band, band leader of Me and the Boys, and the Praise Team Leader at 1st United Methodist Church in La Porte.
The evening will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. There will be an array of surprise performers filling up the rest of both sets. If any of the acts or audience members care to get “gussied-up,” there will be a costume contest held with what Footlight promises are “scary, stupendous prizes!” Footlight will also have their monthly dinner/theater raffle along with Halloween-themed refreshments supplied by the membership.
If interested in performing, go to their website at www.footlightplayers.org and fill out a registration form ASAP. These 15 minute slots tend to fill up quickly. There is a $2 fee to attain a spot. These performers could range from dancers and singers to stand-up comedians and poets. This is a free event.
Footlight said last month’s event was so popular it was standing-room-only, so it recommends audiences come early to guarantee a seat. There are no reservations and it is open-seating in the 80-seat theater.
