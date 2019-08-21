PORTAGE – In the wake of two, and possibly three, chemical spills into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River in the past several days, environmental groups and elected officials are not mincing words in their criticism of the steel company involved, and the state agency investigating.
The Indiana Division of the Izaak Walton League and local chapters are condemning the release of hazardous materials into the Little Calumet and Burns Waterway.
"ArcelorMittal admitted the materials escaped from their Burns Harbor facility and said the spill included cyanide and ammonia. This is starting to sound like a broken record,” said Gary Brown, president of the Porter County Chapter. “How does a leak of cyanide even happen, let alone make it into Lake Michigan?”
The Izaak Walton League also pointed a finger at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“There is no excuse for a three-day delay by the state in notifying the public of the spill,” said Indiana Division President Keith Halper. “This is unacceptable.”
He encouraged League members and the public to contact the governor and legislators to insist IDEM and IDNR be better funded and given the authority to better protect the public from dangerous spills.
Halper mentioned similarities in delayed notification by IDEM after multiple spills of hexavalent chromium by U.S. Steel on the Burns Waterway in previous years.
“The first priority of these agencies should be protecting the public and the environment, and not the convenience of the polluters,” he said.
Portage Mayor John Cannon also blasted the response.
“While reports show many, including IDEM, knew of the concerns as early as Aug. 12, the City of Portage was not informed of this concern until Aug. 15,” the mayor said in a statement. Cannon said he holds "ArcelorMittal responsible for this event, and also imparts blame to IDEM for not informing the City of Portage until several days after the first incident."
The mayor said the city will be "taking aggressive action with the EPA to ensure the breakdown of communication, like this, does not occur again.”
The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area, along with portions of the Little Calumet River between Ind. 149 and Ind. 249 last Thursday after the first spill was reported.
ArcelorMittal this week apologized and accepted responsibility, citing a failure at the blast furnace water recirculation system that led to the release of wastewater containing elevated levels of ammonia and cyanide.
The company said it is taking daily water samples from two outfalls where the system empties into the Little Calumet and also downstream every quarter mile for 2.5 miles of the river and the lakeshore from Porter Beach to the westernmost part of West Beach.
The company said this week ammonia levels are within permitted levels, and cyanide levels are “significantly below the levels experienced during the initial release.”
IDEM and IDNR published a statement confirming no stream samples conducted as of Sunday from the outfalls to the mouth of Lake Michigan exceeded the maximum contaminant level for the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
“The events of the past week at Burns Harbor have concerned us all and we have been making every effort possible to address the situation and return to compliance since we became aware of the issue,” the company said in a statement.
IDEM defended its actions.
The agency said in a statement it received a citizen complaint of "distressed fish in the East Arm of the Little Calumet River on Aug. 12" and when IDEM and IDNR investigated, they "observed one."
On Aug. 13, the agency said it received "complaints about the presence of numerous dead fish," and on Aug. 14, IDEM and IDNR “conducted reconnaissance” and found a significant fish die off had occurred, although the cause was still unknown."
IDEM said it was notified by ArcelorMittal on Aug. 15 that it had violated its daily maximum limit for total cyanide, and the agency immediately "alerted local media, environmental organizations and local officials, including the mayor or Portage."
But Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs called the agency's actions "inexcusable" in a Facebook post.
"It is inexcusable that the City of Portage, and the Town of Ogden Dunes were not given immediate formal notice of a spill of this type. Porter County government has a well respected and very capable emergency management department. They also were not given notice until many hours after the spill occurred.
"The primary responsibility of the EMA is to better prepare and manage our county during these types of man-made disasters. It should have been obvious to the management of ArcelorMittal to immediately provide this information so the municipalities as well as this county’s EMA department could properly react and communicate the situation to the public."
IDEM estimated the number of dead fish at 3,000, including panfish, shad, channel catfish, bass and walleye. But so far, drinking water in the area appears to have been unaffected.
Indiana American Water confirmed Monday that no detections of cyanide were found in its water intakes in Gary and Ogden Dunes, and it has seen no impact on raw water parameters it monitors at Ogden Dunes.
But a day later, according to IDEM, Indiana American Water shut down one of two treatment facilities that provide water across Northwest Indiana as a precaution in the wake of a second chemical spill Tuesday into Burns Ditch at the U.S. Steel facility.
Indiana American Water already had reduced flow to its Ogden Dunes facility in the wake of the ArcelorMittal spill.
"Indiana American Water performs continuous real-time monitoring at our Ogden Dunes treatment facility, and although we have seen no impact on the raw water parameters ... the Ogden Dunes facility will remain offline until such time as additional data and water testing results confirm there is no threat to the company’s source water at this location," the company said in a statement.
U.S. Steel reported a "discoloration" in the outfall of its Midwest facility along the Burns Waterway, but said it took immediate samples and contacted local authorities.
Tuesday night, the company said samples indicated no presence of hexavalent chromium and no violations of discharge limitations, adding, "This matter did not result in any risk of harm to the public or the environment and has been resolved."
A third possible spill was reported Wednesday near ArcelorMittal and is now under investigation.
"I have just learned of yet another oil spill from ArcelorMittal," Mayor Cannon said Tuesday. "Local IDEM workers are on the scene, working hard to contain the problem at both the USS and ArcelorMittal chemical and oil spills. As updates become available, those will be shared publicly."
Arcelor denied being responsible for the latest spill.
"An oil release and an oil sheen was observed at the Port of Burns Harbor," the company said in a statement, "but it was not from ArcelorMittal."
All the mess doesn't sit well with Izaak Walton's Halpert.
“This time of year our members are on and in the water here every day. We are boaters and anglers, many of us eat the fish we catch. The Chapter also has two wells on the property they will have to test."
He also mentioned the impacts to bald eagles and other wildlife that may have eaten the dead and dying fish caused by the spill. “The agencies have a duty to protect our fish and wildlife as well as people.
Save the Dunes has similar concerns.
"In Northwest Indiana, nothing is more clear than the need for clean water," the organization said in a statement. "It is essential to our health and our environment. ... Simply stated, clean water matters to those who live in and visit Northwest Indiana.
"For more than a decade, Save the Dunes has engaged in targeted efforts to improve water quality in the East Branch of the Little Calumet River," the organization said. But, even as the Arcelor spill was occurring, "many residents and visitors recreated on the river and in Lake Michigan near the river mouth – swimming, fishing, paddling and surfing. Despite the fact that hundreds of dead fish were turning up, the public was made aware days later.
"At a time when we should be celebrating this gem of a waterway that gently flows through our treasured 61st National Park, we are dismayed by this egregious event and are working to understand the cause and its impact to the waterway."
The organization called it a "breakdown" in communication.
"On Aug. 15, shortly after Save the Dunes was notified of the incident, a staff member visited the Portage Marina and observed an individual fishing in the affected area. When approached, the individual claimed they were unaware of the incident in the waterway. ... Additionally, on Friday, Save the Dunes staff visited the Marquette Yacht Club near the Portage Marina ... club members expressed their concerns for not having heard about the incident until Thursday. Several shared that they had been fishing for consumptive purposes earlier in the week in the affected waters. ... It is unclear why IDEM did not inform the public sooner."
Save the Dunes has "formally requested a public forum in which ArcelorMittal openly communicates with the public what occurred and what is being done to ensure future compliance. Moreover, Save the Dunes is also engaging with other environmental organizations as well as neighboring communities to discuss possible courses of action to ensure accountability."
The Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society Board of Directors said in a statement it was "alarmed" by the incidents.
"We are overwhelmingly disappointed by the mismanagement of response and communication by state agencies IDEM and DNR and ArcelorMittal.
"Dead fish have been observed as the cyanide blocked absorption of oxygen. Many flesh-eating birds may have scavenged on these fish during the four-plus days before a clean-up was initiated. We are concerned about the effects these chemicals will have on all of the wildlife of the Little Calumet River."
The Audubon Society pledged to monitor bird populations, including migrating shorebirds, and joined Save the Dunes to request a public forum with ArcelorMittal.
Arcelor said an "internal investigation is ongoing to understand how this unfortunate and isolated event occurred ... We worked cooperatively with the involved agencies from the onset of the issue and notified the agencies as soon as we received preliminary results of water sampling showing abnormally elevated levels of contaminants ...
"As we move forward, we are committed to restoring the public’s trust through our actions, not just our words. We will continue ongoing dialogue with agencies and stakeholders, and water sampling efforts ... [and] refocus our efforts on environmental compliance ...to prevent this from happening again.
—From staff reports
MC WATER 'TESTED' AND 'SAFE'
While Indiana American Water has closed its Ogden Dunes facility following a release of chemicals into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, a Michigan City official said the city's water supply has been tested and no contaminants were found.
"The Department of Water Works, when we first learned of this chemical release, began sampling our raw water right away and continued for three days and nothing was detected," said Randall Russell, superintendent of the Department of Water Works. "This sampling was done prior to treatment and therefore the water is safe for consumption.
"It is also our understanding that waters near and/or at the beach area have also been sampled and nothing was detected in those samples," Russell said.
He said the department has been in contact with IDEM since "we first learned of this and what we learned is the release appeared to stay in the Portage-Ogden Dunes area. If there would have been any threat of contamination, all local media and city officials would have been notified immediately."
