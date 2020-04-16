INDIANAPOLIS — As the coronavirus peaks across the country in coming weeks, state and federal officials are looking at the best ways to reopen economies.
Seven Midwestern governors, including Indiana’s Eric Holcomb, announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their states, after similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast.
The Midwestern agreement includes Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.
Holcomb, who is to announce Friday whether he will extend or modify Indiana’s stay-home order that is scheduled to end early next week, described the pact as a way of making sure all of the state leaders know about the actions the others are taking.
“We’re all thinking about that smart restart, opening of our states in a very gradual, methodical way if the numbers continue to hold and the trends continue to hold,” he said.
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, announced Thursday that he has been selected by President Donald Trump to serve on his bipartisan Congressional Economic Task Force.
The task force will provide counsel to the President on the re-opening of America in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Young said.
“American families, workers, and job creators have suffered immensely as a result of the coronavirus. In Congress, we acted in an unprecedented fashion with broad bipartisan support to send aid to those who are hurting through no fault of their own,” he said.
“Now we must carefully examine how to safely and effectively re-open our economy and get our people back to work while heeding the guidance of public health experts. ... I look forward to working with the president and my colleagues in Congress to safely get our country back to work,” said Senator Young.
The Trump administration on Thursday issued guidelines for states, individuals and employers on how to ease up on social distancing in areas where COVID-19 is on the decline.
The guidelines say states or regions should meet certain criteria before moving to a phased opening. For example, there needs to be a downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period and a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers.
For states and regions that satisfy the criteria for a “phase one” opening, the guidelines recommend vulnerable individuals continue to shelter in place. Others who go out should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in places that don’t provide appropriate physical distancing, such as trade shows.
For specific types of employers, it’s recommended that bars remain closed as part of phase one. However, theaters, sporting venues and churches can open “under strict physical distancing protocols.”
The Midwest governors issued a joint statement on their plans.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community.
“We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet.”
The states will take a fact-based approach to the problem, the statement said.
“We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.
“Our No. 1 priority when analyzing when (is) best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens.”
The states will look at four factors in deciding when to reopen their economies, the governors said.
Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations
Enhanced ability to test and trace
Sufficient healthcare capacity to handle resurgence
Best practices for social distancing in the workplace
“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right,” the statement said.
“Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”
The alliance of states in the Midwest joins two others that were announced earlier in the week: one on the West Coast and one in the Northeast. All together, the 17 states covered are home to nearly half the U.S. population.
The number of people who have lost jobs in Indiana during the coronavirus outbreak has grown to at least 444,000, according to federal statistics released Thursday.
Indiana had some 118,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits filed last week. That was down slightly from the 127,000 filed a week earlier but still far beyond the previous record levels seen during the recession in 2009.
Indiana’s jobless claims have soared over the past four weeks as many retailers, hotels, factories and other businesses closed amid restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 illnesses. The state was typically receiving fewer than 3,000 new unemployment claims a week before that.
Around the country, 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total to about 22 million out of a U.S. workforce of roughly 159 million – easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.
Young joined Gov. Eric. Holcomb’s daily media briefing Wednesday to discuss implementation of the CARES Act in Indiana. He announced:
The Small Business Administration reports 23,583 Paycheck Protection Program loans have been approved in Indiana totaling just under $6 billion.
The first round of individual recovery rebate payments was hitting individual bank accounts this week for those with direct deposit information on file with the IRS.
Working with the Governor’s Office, Young has helped secure shipments of masks from China and Taiwan, expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
The USDA will be issuing guidance soon for Hoosier farmers to apply for financial support.
“The Governor has allowed public health experts to strongly inform policy responses and I think that’s essential as we focus on keeping every Hoosier household safe and secure so that we can get on the back end of this virus as quickly as possible and return to some semblance of normalcy, which I know is their emphasis,” Young said.
