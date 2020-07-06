INDIANAPOLIS — Despite extended restrictions for Indiana restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities.
The state’s reopening plan had called for Indiana to lift nearly all coronavirus restrictions this past weekend. Worries about a possible increase in coronavirus cases prompted Gov. Eric Holcomb to keep those restrictions in place until at least July 18.
Extracurricular and co-curricular school activities, however, could resume as planned Monday, according to the governor’s office. In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return will happen in three stages, each providing more liberties to participants.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced offseason fall workouts could start Monday, although athletes are limited to 15 hours per week on campus until at least July 19.
During this period, locker rooms can’t be used, formal competition is discouraged, and there should be no contact in practiced sports, according to state recommendations. Sports teams will be allowed two activity days a week, limited to three hours per day. Conditioning will be limited to four days a week at two hours per session.
When students are not lifting weights or participating in an activity, face masks should be worn. Coaches and other personnel are expected to wear face masks always.
“From the very beginning, we’ve taken a pretty conservative approach,” said IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox. “We’re not mandating – schools decide their own policies – but we think the guidance we’re offering is helping schools make the best decisions for their students’ return.”
Craig Shaman, Michigan City High School athletic director, said practices started Monday, but they don’t look the same as in years past.
“We did start today,” he said Monday. “We’ve got a busy July planned, with most fall teams working out two to three times a week,
“We’re implementing all kinds of safety precautions. The quick summary is pre-screenings, no sharing, social distancing, staff in masks and limited group size.”
Student-athletes will not be required to wear masks, Shaman said. But the practices will initially feature no contact of any kind between players.
“There’s no touching of any kind yet. We’re just conditioning for two weeks, then getting into using equipment on July 20,” he said.
Different times are being scheduled for teams with larger rosters, he said.
“Football, for example, is going in shifts and groups. From 12 p.m.-1 p.m., first string offense on one half of the field, first string defense on the other side. 1 p.m.-2 p.m., second string groups. That’s an example.”
La Porte High School athletics director Ed Gilliland said the school will be following the state guidelines.
“All of the La Porte fall teams will start today or tomorrow,” he said Monday, “and a limited number of winter teams will as well.
“We are following the guidelines as outlined by the governor’s office. Two days a week are activity days, limited to 3 hours; and the other 3 days are conditioning days, limited to 2 hours per session.
“Most LPHS fall sports are going [to have] two activity days and two conditioning days.”
The second stage of extra- and co-curricular reopening, scheduled for July 20-Aug. 15, still requires social distancing and limits on group sizes. Contact can be reintroduced and locker rooms may reopen at 50 percent capacity. Students will still be asked to wear masks.
Competition is not slated to begin until the beginning of the third phase on Aug. 15, with the exception of girls golf scheduled to start Aug. 3.
“I don’t think anybody can expect their seasons to mirror identically what they experienced last year,” Cox said. “But at the end of the day, kids will compete against kids from other schools. It’ll still be good competition and it’s still rewarding.”
With summer and fall serving as peak seasons for high school marching bands, student musicians will also experience a different approach.
Indiana’s State School Music Association and the Indiana Music Education Association support a return to high school marching band “as soon as local health and safety protocols can be implemented.”
Bands are encouraged to refer to recommendations provided by ISSMA, IMEA, the state education department and the National Federation of State High School Associations, said ISSMA executive director Mick Bridgewater.
“We want kids to be able to rehearse together and still get the marching band experience, but with as little contact as possible,” he said. “We do think that’s possible with the right precautions in place.”
Marching band guidelines recommend a hybrid mix of virtual and in-person practice with a phased approach to large ensemble rehearsals. Music study should happen in small ensembles, and students should be spaced around 6 feet apart when learning drill formations. Shields should also be used for instruments, according to the guidelines.
All ISSMA marching band events scheduled for October and November – including the state competition in Indianapolis – are still scheduled, Bridgewater said, barring recurrent virus outbreaks.
Indoor band, orchestra and choir groups should be smaller, IMEA recommends, and after-school rehearsals are best if limited to 60-90 minutes.
If classrooms are fully or partially virtual, the music associations suggest educators could use Zoom for rehearsals, allow students to submit digital playing assignments online, and live-stream or video-edit virtual performances.
“There will be some limitations in place, but the goal right now is to provide the opportunities for student participation,” Bridgewater said. “These activities are incredibly enriching to students, and we’re working as hard as we can to make them available to the fullest, but safest, extent possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.