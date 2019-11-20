State program to tackle infant mortality problem

La PORTE — Though expectant Hoosier mothers come from all backgrounds and walks of life, all share one thing — they want the best for their future child.
Thanks to a new program through the State of Indiana, pregnant women will soon be able get the guidance and support they need to get their new arrival off to the right start.
On Monday, Indiana Health Commissioner Kris Box introduced the state's new OB Navigator program to local health care professionals and others during a gathering at the La Porte County Library. The initiative, set to roll out early next year, will connect expectant mothers with trained home visitors who provide child-rearing advice and instruction before and after the newborn arrives.
A collaboration between the state Department of Health, Family and Social Services Administration, and Department of Child Services, the OB Navigator program is intended to reduce Indiana's infant mortality rate, which is among the highest in the nation, Box said.
In 2017, the state had a 7.3 infant mortality rate, meaning that for every 1,000 babies born in Indiana, about seven died before their first birthday. That figure is higher than the 2017 national average of 5.79.
The data indicates massive disparities between Indiana's racial demographics. The state's black infant mortality rate of 15.3 is significantly higher than both the white and Hispanic rates – 5.9 and 7.6, respectively, Box said.
"When Gov. [Eric] Holcomb saw this data collection for the entire state and heard about the disparities and issues, he told us this was unacceptable. We have to change this," she said. "He challenged us to be the best in the Midwest by 2024."
The state will need to save the lives of an additional 200 babies per year over the next four years to reach that goal, Box said. and the OB Navigator program will be a critical tool in the quest.
Created through House Enrolled Act 1007, which Holcomb signed into law earlier this year, the program is set to launch in 20 high-risk counties beginning in 2020.
When the program goes live, the FSSA will identify expecting mothers currently enrolled in Medicaid as early into pregnancy as possible. The agency will forward the information to the ISDH's MOMS Helpline, which will contact them and ask if they would like to connect with local child support services.
The state will then refer the women to an OB navigator, a home visitor who will provide personalized guidance and support through not only the pregnancy, but the first six to 12 months after.
The navigators will encourage mothers to engage in healthy best-practices before and after childbirth, including regular prenatal care, refraining from smoking or other drug use, and breastfeeding the new baby.
Rather than start from scratch, the state is looking to partner with existing home-visitation agencies, such as Dunebrook in Michigan City, to facilitate these visits, Box said.
"Those existing services [are] what we want to fill up and use first," she said. "Later, if we need to augment them, we can certainly do that."
With an infant mortality rate of 7, La Porte County is one of the first regions the program intends to reach, Box said. The state will roll out the program locally next June.
"Mark my words, we're getting to all the counties eventually," she said. "But we have to start someplace, and that's why we're starting with these 20 [counties]."
Before next year's launch, Box is visiting the 20 communities to promote the program and gather feedback from local stakeholders.
The commissioner encouraged community members to start talking about the OB Navigator program at work, church, the library, city hall or wherever they visit. Outreach will be vital to making the program a success, as only 11% of Indiana families eligible for existing home visitation services currently use them, Box said.
"We need to change the culture here," she said. "We need to work within our own communities so that communities trust the people who are there doing home visitations and they're willing to be supportive."
Those interested in learning more about the program can visit in.gov/isdh/28233.htm.
