State Prison inmate escape, still at-large

MICHIGAN CITY – An inmate escaped from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City late Wednesday morning, and police are warning people that he should be "considered dangerous."
Travis Hornett, 39, escaped from ISP about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MCPD Chief of Services Royce Williams.
He "fled from a work detail on prison grounds and is believed to still be in the area," Williams said.
"I can confirm that we had an offender walk away from the low-level facility located outside the wall of the Indiana State Prison," IDOC spokeswoman Margaux Auxier said.
Hornett is described as a white Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to MCPD. He was wearing khaki clothes, but it was unknown if he was wearing the same clothes now, Williams said about 12:30 p.m.
Anyone who sees Hornett should "consider him dangerous" and call 911 immediately with information on his whereabouts.
Hornett was serving a five-year prison term after being convicted of felony burglary in Dekalb County in September 2018. His projected release date was May 2021, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
He previously served a 10-year sentence for a 2006 burglary conviction in Dekalb County; and a 4-year sentence for a 2002 burglary conviction in Dekalb County, according to IDOC.
