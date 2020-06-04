INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another major event, with Thursday’s announcement that the Indiana State Fair will not take place, to be replaced with a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show.
Gov. Eric Holcomb also extended the state’s public health emergency for an additional 30 days through July 4.
“Ultimately, the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19,” Brad Chambers, chairman of the State Fair Commission chairman, said of the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-23.
“Unfortunately, key elements including vendors and partners of the Fair began falling off and so we pivoted, and found a way to still serve our communities.”
Cindy Hoye, executive director of the commission, said it came down to safety.
“Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair,” she said.
“Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”
The event will take place in August at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but no dates were announced.
The Fair is an annual showcase of youth and agriculture along with food, animals, entertainment, and exhibits, Hoye said.
“It is a complex event that requires years of planning by the staff, partners and vendors. In 2019, nearly 879,000 people attended the Indiana State Fair.
“We are grateful for the support of our State Fair family; each one of you who makes the iconic event possible every summer.”
It’s not the first time the State Fair was modified or did not take place. During the Civil War and WWII, the Fairgrounds was needed to support the war effort.
Holcomb on Wednesday signed an Executive Order to July 4, when he expects to lift most limits on businesses, gatherings and entertainment activities.
He also signed an order which allows older youth to remain in foster care beyond the age of 18 for the duration of the emergency. This will allow them to continue to receive education, workforce training and health benefits, Holcomb said.
The order also extends the time period to renew professional licenses, certificates or permits to June 30. It also reduces the amount of food sales a restaurant must report to maintain its alcoholic beverage permit. Deadlines for the calculation of local taxes were also extended.
After announcing an apparent slowdown of COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday – less than 20 people had died in one day since May 25 – the Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday that 2,052 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died, an increase of 20 over Tuesday. Another 179 probable deaths have been reported.
ISDH also announced 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 36,096 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The La Porte County Health Department late Wednesday reported that 3 new cases were reported Saturday, 3 on Sunday, 2 on Monday, 2 on Tuesday and 5 on Wednesday.
That brings the total number of public cases to 257 public, with another 176 at the Westville Correctional Facility and 7 at the Indiana State Prison, for a county total of 440.
Of the new cases, 6 were in Michigan City, 7 in La Porte, 1 in Rolling Prairie and 1 at the Westville prison, the health department reported. There was also one death over the weekend for a total of 25 in the county.
While cases keep climbing, Indiana had about 24,000 people apply for unemployment benefits last week, following the national trend of slowing job losses after business closures were eased.
Some 240,000 Indiana residents received jobless aid for the week ending May 23, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics released Thursday. That is down from the peak of nearly 295,000 in early May, but still more than 10 times the level of early March.
Indiana had the country’s fifth-highest unemployment rate for April at 16.9 percent, topping the national rate of 14.7 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.