La PORTE — Creativity is growing at the Pax Center in downtown La Porte. The food-providing organization’s Kid’s Garden Club has been hard at work learning to garden and tending their individual garden plots on the property.
Local farmer and program volunteer Joe Janas has been teaching this year’s crop of youth gardeners some of the finer intricacies of growing produce.
“We try and integrate new skills into each week. This week they learned about hybridizing plants,” he said.
Every gardener participating in the program is responsible for tending and maintaining their own planter box. When plants are mature enough, members of the garden club get to harvest the flowers and vegetables in which their plants have produced.
The planter boxes are individualized by person. With supervision, the youth gardeners were provided a selection of plants to choose to grow in their planters. Some selections were available to start from seed. All starter plants and seeds were provided by the Pax Center.
With only a few square feet to work with, the gardeners had to carefully consider what plants would work best for them.
“With the limited space, some of the plants really vine out would take up too much room.” Janas said. “They were able to use their creativity to figure out what they really wanted to grow.”
Volunteers, like Janas, help the children learn to identify plants week by week. This practice teaches the garden club what their plants look like in all stages of their development so that they are able to distinguish the vegetables from invasive weeds.
“As things are coming up, we will go around to the different boxes and help them recognize how the plants look when they're sprouting,” he said.
For some of the Pax Center’s Kids Garden Club, these skills can be review. Many who enter the program continue to sign up each spring.
This year, the program’s volunteers were prepared to push their advanced club members by focusing more in depth on the scientific side of gardening.
“We’re trying to do a little bit more with the advanced kids this year. We going into learning more about plant genetics and learning more about roots systems,” Janas said.
Despite the growing season’s weather related challenges, the garden club has already begun harvesting an impressive amount of vegetables. This year’s bounty has included onions, Swiss chard, radishes and a few tomatoes.
Although the program is wrapping up for the season in the next two weeks, the club members still have to look forward to their annual field trip to the South Bend Farmer’s Market. According to their website, this farmer’s market has become one of the largest and most diverse indoor markets in the Midwest.
“There’s a little bit better selection in the South Bend Farmers Market. Plus, it’s more of a big deal for the kids to take a bus out there and see new things,” said Janas.
