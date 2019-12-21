St. Paul's to hold Epiphany Tea

La PORTE — St. Paul's Episcopal Church in La Porte will host its annual Epiphany Tea on Jan. 7 in the parish hall, 706 Harrison St., at 1 p.m. The public is invited, free of charge.
This is the 129th Epiphany tea at St. Paul's. Women of the parish bring delicious open-face sandwiches, which are served with nuts, mints, tea and coffee.
The highlight of the afternoon is the cutting of the Epiphany cake, baked by Irene Konieczny this year, and the reading of the poem which explains the meaning of the trinkets buried in it.
The parish house is handicap accessible, please plan to attend and bring your friends.
